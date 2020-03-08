Eclipse at Half Moon Eclipse

It's official! Eclipse at Half Moon, a new luxurious beachfront resort in one of the Caribbean's most iconic settings is ready to welcome SO readers. What to expect? Haute living on an extensive private beachfront, 57 new accommodations, a stunning infinity-edge pool, natural swimming cove, seven bars and restaurants, and best-of-all an introductory opening offer to celebrate its launch.

Rave reviews have already come in from Forbes Travel Guide which proclaimed “The addition of Eclipse at Half Moon as a triumvirate of accommodation options under the Half Moon brand, which is already rated as Jamaica's finest property. Guests can also enjoy two additional distinct resort choices: Founders Cove at Half Moon and Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon, which are located at opposite ends of the 400-acre property.”

Managed by Salamander Hotels & Resorts, Half Moon is renowned for its legacy of excellence and hospitality. The property was founded 65 years ago, and three of the original founding families still remain as owners.

“Eclipse is a distinct luxury experience, and one that honours and complements Half Moon's legacy and character,” said Guy Steuart III, chairman of the board at Half Moon. “Guests will discover our unique spirit of character and culture amidst traditional, elegant architecture inspired by our surroundings, and dimensioned within an abundance of roamable beach and gardens.”

Welcoming and Inviting

Eclipse at Half Moon was designed by the renowned architecture and design firm Hart Howerton of New York and San Francisco. The heart of the resort is its Great House, the property's arrival experience, which is framed by a large guango tree — one of more than 70 trees carefully replanted to ensure mature and natural surroundings. The lobby is set on a gentle rise of 17 feet above high tide to offer unobstructed views of the sea from the moment guests arrive, while the Anglo-Caribbean aesthetic was inspired by Jamaican culture and accented with elegant shutters, vibrant colours and vintage family photographs from the owners' archives. Custom murals hang in the reception and capture the spirit of Caribbean life in the style of Michael Lester, an artist of Polish descent who became famous in Jamaica for his colourful work.

Eclipse features a variety of luxurious accommodations which are located in three areas. In the Great House, each second-floor room features large balconies and stunning views, while the resort's signature Great House Ocean Suite offers an open-plan design with up to two bedrooms, a classically appointed living area, elegant dining area, and a balcony overlooking the Great Lawn and the Caribbean Sea.

With incredible sunrise views and surrounded by lush, tropical gardens, the resort's tastefully designed Estate Homes offer maximum flexibility, including up to four bedrooms — each with its own private entrance. The Estate Homes also include a butler pantry, large great room, island contemporary furnishings, indoor/outdoor showers, and living and dining terraces.

Eclipse also features 32 Prestige Ocean Rooms, which are carefully positioned in low-profile cottages. Featuring fabulous views of the Caribbean Sea, these spacious rooms offer luxurious bathrooms, reading coves, colourful artwork from students of the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts, and expansive verandahs or terraces featuring day beds.

Gastronomy and Wellness

Eclipse offers seven new restaurants and bars. Within the Great House, Lester's Bar provides a sophisticated setting inspired by a vibrant painting of Michael Lester's called Junkanoo. The 12-foot-wide piece of art depicts a culturally rich festival in the English-speaking Caribbean, and is displayed above an impressive selection of the finest Caribbean rums and premium spirits. Located directly on the seafront, Delmare is the resort's signature restaurant. A refined Italian seafood culinary experience featuring a dinner menu created from local and fresh ingredients, it also features interiors enhanced with an exclusively commissioned wall sculpture inspired by coral reef. Hayward's features numerous chef action stations serving Jamaican-inspired cuisine, as well as several dining areas from which to enjoy the views and sea breeze.

Overlooking the resort's exquisite infinity pool and beach is North Pointe Bar & Grill, offering specialty cocktails and a light and refreshing menu set amid driftwood-inspired architecture. Guests can also enjoy a meal with their toes in the sand at Spice, a casual beach grill serving traditional Jamaican BBQ set under shady coconut trees and mangroves, while the accompanying Hammock Bar offers chilled drinks, relaxing hammocks and swing seating. Guests looking for delicious and healthy grab-and-go offerings can visit the Maakit, which serves takeaway snacks, pastries, coffees and teas, as well as retail gift items and products by local artisans.

For relaxation and restoration, guests can also enjoy Fern Tree, a Salamander Spa, which is the most luxurious in the Caribbean and features two dramatic overwater bungalows for massage treatments and yoga classes. Seamlessly set to blend into the resort's abundant foliage, the spa is part of the noted Salamander Spa brand, which features acclaimed properties in Virginia and Florida. Fern Tree also features Ital Café, a raw vegan experience.

“Eclipse is a remarkable addition to Half Moon and the Caribbean's luxury landscape,” says Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts, which manages Half Moon. “Its design and artwork, along with our commitment to delivering superior culinary and wellness experiences, will make this one of the Caribbean's most appealing destinations.”

Existing and Legendary Experiences

The two existing resort experiences at Half Moon are distinctly different, yet characteristically Jamaican: Founders Cove incorporates the iconic neighbourhoods of Half Moon that were developed by the original owners of the property. Guests can stay at a combination of classic cottages revolving around Sunset Beach, including the popular Hibiscus and Ocean Court rooms and suites. The area also features multiple dining options, including the renowned Cedar Bar. Rose Hall Villas offers 27 villas, available as five-, six- and seven-bedroom accommodations, and are perfect for families, groups and golfers, with each featuring a spacious living and dining room, outdoor living space and private pool. Each villa also comes with a butler, housekeeper and cook, while guests enjoy a personalised check-in experience.

Guests of the three resorts can enjoy access to all of Half Moon's amenities and experiences, including a classic Robert Trent Jones, Sr-designed golf course, and the Sugar Mill restaurant — consistently rated as Jamaica's best. Horseback riders of all levels can enjoy the Half Moon Equestrian Centre, with everything from riding, jumping, and polo lessons to a thrilling turf and surf experience. Water sports possibilities are also abundant with use of kayaks, paddleboats, stand-up paddleboards and snorkelling gear. Racquet sport enthusiasts will find plenty to enjoy within Half Moon's tennis, pickleball and squash facilities, featuring 11 courts and professional coaches offering clinics, private lessons, and tournament play. Meanwhile, kids are treated like VIPs at Half Moon with the expansive Anancy Children's Village inspired by Jamaican folklore, available for guests ages three to 12 years old to learn, play and discover.

To make reservations at Eclipse at Half Moon, please call 800-626-0592, e-mail info@halfmoon.com, or visit www.halfmoon.com.