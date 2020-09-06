Economic Development: That's Just Good Dollars and Sense

We're still in the afterglow, as it were, of the general election winner announcement and no doubt contemplating where our collective fortunes as a nation will lie for the next five years. Top of mind should be the very important question of whether we will be better off, financially speaking, or worse, at the end of this new political term. Will the economic policies of this Administration be compatible with our personal financial goals? In other words, will the economic policies enable us to realise our individual financial security?

A key factor in our journey to financial well-being, we know by now, is savings. Wealth is accrued by saving as much money as possible so that it can be invested to make more of it. In the same way, a country's economic wealth is marked by its ability to save. Somebody once said that the wealth of a nation is dependent on the savings of its people. Take this to mean that the less pressure put on the public purse, the more a country, especially a developing small island state such as Jamaica, will be able to do right by its citizens, in turn enabling them to reach their financial goals.

In Jamaica, there have been many calls in recent times to lessen public spending by, among other things, eating local. The Eat What You Grow campaign, launched in 2013, was touted by Senator Norman Grant in 2017 to have shaved off US$40 million from the country's food import bill, down from $100 million to $60 million, per annum. But, as this current pandemic has shown us, more than ever, efforts toward self-sufficiency in this area need to intensify.

This is a sector that has the potential to drive real economic growth.

Backyard gardens have again become fashionable since the onset of the pandemic, as the importance of food security has been thrown into sharp relief. In the event of the global health crisis, it suddenly seems a national imperative that we be able to produce more of our own food ourselves. While initially, farmers, unable to sell their produce to hotels that had all locked down, opted to offload the goods at dirt-cheap prices, six months into the “new normal”, the question has come up: Why is local foodstuff once again so expensive?

Sure, the persistent drought can be blamed for the increased prices of some things. But, clearly, not everything. Speculation abounds that farmers, in the absence of the big hotels securing their produce, are now jacking up prices to sell to Mr and Mrs John Q Public, to compensate for the fall-off in their income. We've at this point seen the pictures of vegetables and ground provisions making the rounds on social media platforms languishing on supermarket shelves due to outrageous prices.

This practice cannot be sustainable, and another prong of the Eat What You Grow initiative must be an education campaign that says, if we are to eat locally grown food, the prices must at least be competitive. Or else what is the motivation to not import food that is ultimately cheaper? All stakeholders must buy into the vision, and the Government, now more than ever, must aggressively and innovatively educate the citizens that feeding ourselves is one of the ways the country will see the economic growth everybody will benefit from.

Self-sufficiency as it relates to domestic food production, coupled with education, must be one of the preeminent approaches taken in order to reduce the burden on State finances.Call it the development of a savings investment culture, which can have a significant and positive impact on economic activity, leading to higher productivity over the long term and, eventually, a clean financial bill of health for the country and its people.

The concept of the citizenry playing a more from-the-bottom-up role in their collective development happens in other jurisdictions. A few years ago, for example, in Pakistan, also considered a developing country, the people of a small village declined the Government's offer of help to build a dam to deal with their serious drought problem. They instead opted to, in tandem with an EU-funded programme, build it themselves. The Pakistani Government would have financed the project to the tune of 10 million PKR. It was built at some two million PKR. Note that Pakistan is today part of the so-called Next Eleven, thought of as having a high potential for being counted among the world's largest economies in the 21st century.

This is the kind of economic intelligence regarding the long term that has to be cultivated in Jamaicans. We love to “Braff” and have on repeat “YOLO”. Too many show out for the party tonight, then worry about the kids' school fees tomorrow. It's a short-sighted, live-for-today mentality that keeps us perpetually poor as a people.

But on the heels of our 58th anniversary of Independence, and even as we try to recover from the losses from the coronavirus, shouldn't we be thinking of what it truly takes to start achieving sustainable economic freedom?