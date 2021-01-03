Elizabeth & Her Corgi
Pawing Their Way Into Our Hearts
My name is Elizabeth and I am not to the manor born. However, like Queen Elizabeth II, I have adored corgis from I was a child. Amadeus Mozart Hind, my current corgi, was born on December 27, 2011. He is of the line of Balthazar. Corgis are one of the most intelligent of the canine species. My family, friends, colleagues and anyone who has happened to pass through my house constantly comment that the only thing left for him to do is talk…. and believe me …..he tries.
Through these 10 months of the COVID-19 virus, Amadeus has kept all the members of our household entertained and light-hearted. Whose heart wouldn't melt seeing his beautiful face and rambunctious spirit? Laughter is always one antic away and like a child, his presence leaves no room for self-pity, anxiety or depression. I highly recommend to anyone whose life has been adversely affected by the pandemic to get a dog, as you will never regret the decision and appreciate how he/she will significantly transform your life for the better. Dogs are more than man's best friend; they are keepers and guardians of your sanity and soul.
