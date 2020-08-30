Eye On The Pryce

“ I'm a Jamaican woman; independent, driven and always ready to laugh; development professional, passionate about improving the lives of the most vulnerable; lover of fine arts and fashion; addicted to travel, encountering new places and new cultures; and in constant contact with a wonderful supportive family and a large global network of friends who keep me grounded.” Rolande Pryce, World Bank country manager for Rwanda

It's been two-plus decades since actually sitting down with Rolande Pryce. We've kind of tried our best to keep apace, but like US Olympian Tyson Gaye, who will forever be remembered as the sprinter who was always left in Usain Bolt's shadow, we had resigned ourselves to the same fate. But out of nowhere came a lightning bolt! A WhatsApp message from Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe advising that not only was Pryce in Jamaica but, that she, too, had been appointed World Bank country manager for Rwanda. Between all-day Zoom calls and a myriad activities it happened. SO enjoyed a late-afternoon prosecco and cocktails with her tight circle of girlfriends at the AC Hotel Kingston.

Can a woman have it all? A cursory glance at Pryce's resume would prompt an emphatic yes! The St Andrew High School alumna placed third in the Pulse Miss Jamaica Fashion Model Competiton in 1986; was a lead dancer with the National Dance Theatre Co (NDTC); lived in New Zealand for a year; completed a first degree in International Business and Mathematics, obtained a law degree in the US and a Masters of Law in Public International Law at the University College of London. From there she went to Washington as the legal adviser to the government of Jamaica and from there to the World Bank from 2006 where she worked in four regions: Latin America and the Caribbean; South Asia; East Asia and the Pacific; and Africa.

When asked about her rise through the ranks her response is meticulous. “People often joke that the World Bank has more PhD economists per square metre than any other institution, so it wasn't totally clear to me what the job I would get would entail.”

What Pryce knew, however, was that her training and experience would add value. Indeed, the complexity of the work became more evident as time passed but top of mind at all times was that this was not it. Ennui was not allowed to take hold. She kept her eyes open and ears to the ground. “I always say that the World Bank tells you when it's time to move, after nine months I was asked to apply to a bigger role. I didn't, as I felt there was still so much to learn in Sri Lanka. Six months later, I was again encouraged to apply for larger portfolios. I was offered the Indonesia position and my first managerial position in the bank as operations manager. I was the second in command”...

Her role meant coverage of Indonesia and Timor-Leste and she oversaw a $6.5-billion portfolio. It also meant moving from an office of 42 people in Sri Lanka to having 42 direct reports and one of the World Bank's largest client-facing offices in the world (approximately) 350 people in and out of the office daily. “Once the plane landed,” she shared, “the scale of the country hit me! It is the fourth most populous country in the world behind India, China and the USA with 6,000 inhabited islands. Both the extreme wealth and extreme poverty are on display on the ride into the centre of town from the airport.”

After almost four years, including a four-month stint as acting country director, it was time for Pryce to contemplate the next step. She looked for roles where she would be responsible to lead the policy dialogue with the country. She was offered Rwanda after a competitive selection process and commenced on August 1. Her friends are elated.