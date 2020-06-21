Financial Literacy Is Everyone's Business

It is becoming increasingly important, especially in the digital age in which we now live, to be financially literate. You've most likely heard the term before: Financial literacy. But what is it, exactly?

At its most fundamental, the concept of financial literacy really is knowledge about the financial decisions you need to make that are likely to lead you to achieve your financial goals. In other words, being financially literate not only means understanding how money should be spent and managed, but also applying that knowledge to lay the foundation for your financial security in both the short and long term.

We are all still reeling from the sudden onset of the novel coronavirus and the varying degrees of economic displacement it brought, whether by way of job loss, salary reduction or simply the toll taken on our cheque books and credit cards at the seemingly uncontrolled amount of spending it necessitated for the time we were in lockdown. Because it was a situation none of us in our lifetime had ever experienced before, often inordinate amounts of money were being spent on groceries, on hoarding personal items needed in what initially seemed like an approaching doomsday scenario we'd watched played out in movies. Then reality set in and you were furloughed from your job and your financial situation took a huge hit, with the result being that you're now sinking deeper and deeper into a vortex of debt. And, if you were already practically living from paycheque to paycheque, with no real savings to speak about, no discernible financial cushion, it is probably only natural that you take the gloomy outlook that you will be in debt for the foreseeable future, barely able to keep your head above water.

Money, whether we want to admit it or not, touches every area of modern living, and the truth is, mismanagement of funds cuts across socio-economic status, which is why anybody can lack financial literacy, not quite understanding the financial issues we all have to deal with in our everyday lives. Lack of financial literacy also cuts across gender lines, and even age. To be undaunted by the curve balls life will throw at you from time to time, whether it's a pandemic, major illness or death of a loved one, financial literacy is a key skill to possess.

What are the core areas of financial literacy?

• Setting financial goals: What is it that you want to accomplish and what is the best route to getting there? Can you get there in good time if you constantly divert funds into, say, lifestyle expenses like those increasingly popular summer weekend parties?

• Budgeting: Once you've decided what your goals are, for yourself and your family, it is important to make a financial plan by estimating income and expenditure over a specific period of time and stick to it, revising it from time to time as it becomes necessary.

• Understanding the importance of paying bills on time: Paying bills or repaying loans tardily has a financial toll by way of interest accrued, which can impact your ability to stay financially on track. Most utility companies offer cash incentives for paying bills on time; late payment incurs roughly $250. On the surface, this may not seem like a lot. But, do the maths: $250 x 3 x 12 is $9,000 you could save over a year simply by being timely in your bill payments alone!

• Saving: A savings or emergency fund is critical to providing peace of mind when confronting the vicissitudes of life. Ideally, it should be 10 per cent of your income and should be set aside even before you pay your bills. In the eventuality that you, God forbid, lose your job, would you have at least three months' worth of rent saved to get by on until you find a new job?

• Credit card management: Sometimes, the possession of plastic makes people think they can spend until the cows come home. Remember, your cards will need to be serviced and it is simple fiscal discipline to avoid minimum and late payment traps by planning to pay those bills in full each month so that you're not struggling with onerous interest payments into perpetuity.

• Knowing how investing works: Initial public offerings (IPOs) seem to be all the rage now, and it may seem like everybody you know is dabbling in the local stock market, which has been gaining international kudos. Understanding how these tools, and others, work and will make you confident in deciding what your best options are for safely generating wealth and bringing you closer to your financial goals.

• Creating additional income streams: In choppy financial seas, such as times of recession, understand that your company may be forced to exercise tight fiscal constraints; the annual increases in your salary may be miniscule, if at all. Jamaican people, our women especially, can be very resourceful. Is there a skill that you're particularly good at, like applying make-up, or braiding hair? Consider turning this into a weekend or seasonal business which may blossom into something even bigger.

• Use debt properly: Not all debt is bad. 'Bad' debt is used to fund items that quickly lose their value. Like the satisfaction derived from the summer parties we spoke about before. Hold up, there's nothing wrong with these parties. If you can afford them. But if you're going to spend the next few months hamstrung by repayment of the loan, long after the good vibes, the sea, the sun and the music are a distant memory, what's the point? 'Good' debt, on the other hand, is used to acquire necessary items, like a home, or furthering your education, things that have the potential to generate long-term income.

The time to start thinking about your financial goals is now. The way to do so is by becoming financially literate. It's everybody's business.