From Dad, With Love - Peter Champagnie, QC, JP Attorney-at-law

“As a father before now of two daughters, Isabelle and Annabelle, this time around with another daughter, Ella, is different firstly from the point of view that I am now more settled in my career path and therefore I am committed to devoting more family time with my child. The older I become the more I realise how important it is to spend quality time with your family. If you have a passion for your profession as I believe I do, there is a tendency for it to literally consume your life and time. This time around I am now realising how important it is to live in the moment that you have.”

On being a more prepared father... On those occasions when my other two daughters celebrate with me my birthday their expression of love either in the form of a birthday card, or otherwise, brings home the point to me just how it is to be a father that they can have as their refuge and the test by which other men are judged in their lives to come. This has certainly put me in good stead to try and be the best dad that Ella could ever have.

How lessons from my mum and grandmother will influence the way Ella is raised... Without a doubt the lessons from my grandmother, and my mom in particular, that I will pass on are for Ella to be fiercely independent and fearless in the pursuit of her ambition and existence. She must be deeply rooted in pride. All of these are qualities that must go hand in hand with being kind and considerate, especially to those who are not in a position to reciprocate any act of charity towards her. She must also love dogs!

The first story I read to Ella... was a Supreme Court judgement. Her facial expression was priceless. With a knitted brow I figure she must be thinking, “Seriously, Daddy? I get the point, but so early?!” And I couldn't stop laughing. My eyes welled with water.

The first song played to her was... Summertime by her namesake (Ella Fitzgerald). She was in one of her crying moods and the song started:

“ Summertime and the livin' is easy

Fish are jumpin' and the cotton is high

Oh, your daddy's rich and your ma is good lookin'

So hush, little baby, don't you cry.”

Mind you, I had to put it in perspective to her that her daddy ain't rich, but her mom is surely beautiful!

On choosing her name... I really wanted a name that was as close to, or reflective of, my mother's name: Helen May Champagnie. Equally, my wife wanted a name reflective of her own grandmother whose name was Ella, so I thought, perfect, Ella May it is. It sure sounds a lot like Helen May.