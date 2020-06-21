From Dad, With Love - Deane Shepherd

SO spotlights two dads and their beloved daughters today, Father's Day. First-time dad Deane Shepherd, Blueprint Events managing director, and Peter Champagnie, QC, who with the recent birth of his daughter Ella has three daughters to walk up the aisle.

Deane Shepherd

“Nyla was born just before the coronavirus pandemic hit Jamaica, so fatherhood in the time of corona is really all I know. Regardless, it has easily been the most positive experience I have ever had. I could not have ever imagined having this level of love for someone until this little one came into my life. Immediately, my sense of responsibility shifted away from myself and totally towards this little person who is looking up at me to provide guidance, safety and stability. If the past few months have been so amazing, I am more than excited for the coming years.

I have always been a workaholic, so the pandemic may have really been a blessing in disguise. Forcing me to be at home, it has allowed me to bond with Nyla and watch her grow much more intimately than I would have if I had darted back to work two weeks after her birth. Seeing your child grow day by day with the various changes in physical features, facial expressions and general personality is amazing”.

For Nyla, lessons I will share with her include:

– Balance work and family. Never prioritise ambition and success over family; you can certainly do both.

– Take time to yourself. Your health is important; take time to reset.

– Work hard for everything you want in life.

– Adversity leads to innovation.

With regard to my family, Nyla has put the brightest smile on my mother's face and I'm so happy to see the joy a grandchild brings to my parents.

My friends are all in awe of the “new Deane” as I apparently display a new mature outlook on life... I also encourage them daily to join me in this amazing experience and I'm happy to say that my encouragement seems to be working, ha ha...