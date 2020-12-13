Haute Caribbean Living @ Sundown Villa

Life on a tropical island is oft taken for granted by those who live it every day. But when a space is curated by a team who relishes laid-back barefoot elegance for visitors who have dreamt about the perfect holiday, you hit every mark!

The owners were desirous of a villa that was at once haute but buffed with comfy-chic Caribbean appeal.

Philippa Rousseau, who led the design team, paused long enough at the main house that comprises five bedrooms before moving to the four-bedroom cottage and making the final decison: “We knocked out a few (maybe more than a few) walls, reworked the main entrance in a very grand way... upping the ante on the word welcome and incorporated marble!” Eschew all thoughts of the ubiquitous, shiny, polished type. Consider instead, a whisper in lieu of a shout and a tumbled finish, buffed rather than polished.

Linens in natural colours were used and lots and lots of canes and rattans incorporated.

Philippa Rousseau Design

E-mail: philipparousseaudesign@gmail.com

Tel: 876 437 8659

If, like SO, you are eager to check in for a luxe staycation, for reservations call: 876-684 9723/ 876- 684 9708

IG: @sundownvilla