Haute Caribbean Living @ Sundown Villa
Life on a tropical island is oft taken for granted by those who live it every day. But when a space is curated by a team who relishes laid-back barefoot elegance for visitors who have dreamt about the perfect holiday, you hit every mark!
The owners were desirous of a villa that was at once haute but buffed with comfy-chic Caribbean appeal.
Philippa Rousseau, who led the design team, paused long enough at the main house that comprises five bedrooms before moving to the four-bedroom cottage and making the final decison: “We knocked out a few (maybe more than a few) walls, reworked the main entrance in a very grand way... upping the ante on the word welcome and incorporated marble!” Eschew all thoughts of the ubiquitous, shiny, polished type. Consider instead, a whisper in lieu of a shout and a tumbled finish, buffed rather than polished.
Linens in natural colours were used and lots and lots of canes and rattans incorporated.
Philippa Rousseau Design
E-mail: philipparousseaudesign@gmail.com
Tel: 876 437 8659
If, like SO, you are eager to check in for a luxe staycation, for reservations call: 876-684 9723/ 876- 684 9708
IG: @sundownvilla
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy