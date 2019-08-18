Haute-Living By Kohler

SO spotlights this week the Veil Collection, a contemporary bathroom suite that includes sinks, freestanding baths and one-piece elongated, dual-flush toilets in organic shapes to create a minimalist design.

Veil freestanding tub

The Veil freestanding bath offers a luxurious deep-bathing experience courtesy of supportive contours that cradle your body. Kohler Lithocast cast resin material allows for geometrics with dynamic style and crisp, hand-finished detail rich with character. Kohler Lithocast Gloss cast resin is lightweight and easy to clean, with a high-gloss finish.

Veil Through bathroom sink

Veil's flowing and immaculately balanced curves evoke a sculpted simplicity in tune with contemporary style. This Veil trough-style vessel sink utilises innovative Supramic technology to create a thin-edged, modern design without sacrificing durability. Enhanced by a high-gloss finish, the basin's sleek organic shape makes for easy cleaning.

Veil Intelligent Comfort Height skirted one-piece, elongated, dual-flush toilet

The Veil one-piece toilet with its integrated cleansing functionality epitomises minimalist and ergonomic design. Its sculpted core provides a suite of precision features finely tuned to offer optimum hygiene and ultimate individual comfort, from personal cleansing to an LED nightlight to hands-free opening and closing. All of the features are easy to control on its touchscreen LCD remote control.

Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror With Amazon Alexa (40”)

The Amazon Alexa-enabled Verdera Voice mirror brings optimally bright, shadowless light and full-stereo sound to your bathroom with convenient voice comand. All that's required is to ask Alexa, and your Verdera Voice mirror allows you a hands-free bathroom routine.

Using Alexa is as simple as asking a question. Just ask to adjust the lights to the ideal brightness for any grooming activity, play music, get the weather, tell a joke, etc. Alexa will respond instantly.

You can even make middle-of-the-night bathroom trips less disruptive with a motion-sensing nightlight.

The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror affords a new level of bathroom convenience. Using the built-in voice assistant technology you can effortlessly control your Kohler Konnect products.

Your voice-enabled smart mirror can control all of these upcoming Kohler Konnect products with simple voice commands — from starting your perfect shower to drawing a relaxing bath.

The Kohler #designweek2019 countdown has begun #savethedate September 22-29, 2019.