Womenswear by Kathryn Bowen
One of the Style Observer's (SO) fave young designers Kathryn Bowen never fails to surprise and delight. For starters, her jaw-dropping SS20 femme silk wool suit featured in the February issue of Canadian Elle magazine not only shows her range, but also her Rock influence (we continue to lay claim to her inspiration. She was introduced to the island by her father Bruce Bowen, who headed Scotiabank Jamaica for years).
Her Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, she shared exclusively with SO, was inspired by the female reformers and leaders of the women's suffrage movement. It references womenswear during a time of change and progress towards gender equality and female empowerment. It also references details and silhouettes of obsolete uniforms for jobs that were created for women during WW2 and subsequently. These jobs allowed women to fill an important role in society leading to further social reform and gender equality.
As our women continue to battle on the front line we look forward to coil zippers and flat felled seams.
