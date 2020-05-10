Life Lessons From Mom

From high levels of uncertainty to mind-numbing anxiety, this pandemic has really thrown a curve ball at everyone. When I was younger, there would be nothing more comforting during a storm than being in my mother's arms; after all, mother always knows best. It's times like these, therefore, that I lean on the life lessons she taught me, most of which I did not understand and appreciate until my adult life. Lessons like: “Iron sharpens iron, watch the company you keep”, “your education can never be taken from you, it is your ticket” and finally “do not leave home without your lipstick” (though I'm not very good at this one). These lessons continue to guide me in my everyday life even now through this COVID-19 crisis.

My mother is my hero and on this Mother's Day my gift to her is not only to say 'Thank you, Mama' for never giving up, never crumbling beneath the pressures of life, for weathering the storm, and always protecting and guiding me throughout it all. My gift to all of you is sharing some of her great pearls of wisdom as we continue, not only to survive but to thrive, during these times.

Grace Under Pressure

My mother is my rock. Many of us can attest to the roles of mothers during COVID-19 being multiplied 10 times over, in roles of nurturer, cheerleader, teacher, chef, housekeeper, friend, and the list goes on. When I was younger and anything went wrong, I ran to my mother. She personified grace under pressure. Always calm and always knew what to do. The reality is that there will always be a new crisis in life or in business; our ability to move past them and power through is what will determine if we fail or succeed. Being able to stand strong and do what needs to be done rationally is extremely important right now.

Use Fear to Your Advantage

It's okay to be anxious. Throughout my life I have encountered several nerve-wracking experiences. But guess what? I got through them and I am stronger because of them. As the old saying goes, “A gem cannot be polished without friction, nor a man perfected without trials.” It is what you do during this time that will make a difference in the end.

Have No Regrets

“I really regret travelling” said no one ever! Whether your passion is adventure, fashion, music, or food, enjoy it while you still can. Do everything with intention because the future is not guaranteed. How many of us had put off plans for no good reason before COVID-19 hit Jamaica? Most of us are guilty of deprioritising things in life that really demanded our time and energy at that very moment. Don't let this continue to happen as tomorrow is promised to no one. Trust the process, and trust that you know what's the right path for you to follow. It could be a new job, a new home, or a new career; supplement that leap of faith with knowledge, skills, education, connections, and more.

Support Your Family and Friends

My mother used to say, “It's all a gift; pay it forward.” There is enough success to go around, and my mother always taught me to find ways to empower and help people. In the wise words of Maya Angelou, people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Instead of adopting an “every man for himself” mentality, find ways to enrich the life of someone and work on achieving greatness as a team. Is there someone you know that could really use your help right now? A bag of groceries, a late-night pow wow via Zoom or just some financial guidance. Lend a helping hand.

Make the Time

Now more than ever time is viewed as a priceless commodity. Spending this invaluable possession with loved ones and close friends is very important. Now that we have slowed down significantly, do not forget to put more energy into the people who will be there with and for you, at the end of the day.

Be Ms Independent

As an entrepreneur, my mom taught me financial discipline and showed me that “if you waan good, yuh nose haffi run”. It won't be easy, it will take work and sacrifice but once you stick to it you will reap the fruit of success. I grew up not depending on things to be handed to me on a silver platter. Instead, this fuelled my work ethic; I work hard, I prepare and I go after what I want. She taught me that money should not be my end game. Money is a powerful servant but a horrible master. The biblical story of the talents was always front and centre; use your talents.

Think Long-Term

A lot of people have lost their jobs because of this pandemic which has also led more people to become more mindful of how much they are spending, down to the last cent. COVID-19 has shown us the importance of saving, investing and having insurance. These three elements are the foundation of being prepared for anything life decides to throw our way.

Use the spare time at home and get organised and ahead of your financial life. There is no greater reminder than a health crisis to realise the importance of planning for the 'what ifs' in life. When last did you consider estate planning to ensure your loved ones are protected if you pass away?

To all the fierce moms out there, thank you for life lessons you've passed on to us. You are phenomenal, strong, and brave. We love and appreciate you and wish you a very Happy Mother's Day!