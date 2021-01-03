Luna's presence in my life has been perfect universal timing. My decision to get her was not entirely because of COVID-19; caring for a dog is much more than a temporary decision, it must be for the lifetime of the animal. I've always been a lover of animals and wanted to get another dog since the death of my labrador several years ago. Luna (Moon) is a grey and black 21lb Shih Tzu-terrier mix and she couldn't be more perfect for me. I call her my “little big dog”. Her intelligence and heartwarming personality can't be explained in two paragraphs; having her during this difficult time has been a tremendous blessing in my life.

I am normally a very social person; spending a lot of time at home alone with her however has taught me an even deeper appreciation of myself and my ability to nurture and protect both of us. My favourite time with her is in the morning when we sit and listen to the birds; this is our 'snuggle time'. Her attachment to and love for me show a sense of loyalty beyond anything most humans can offer; she feels and sees my emotions before they even surface. Having her around has eased the anxiety and uncertainty we are all feeling at this time. One thing I'm sure of every day when I wake up is that I am blessed and I am loved. I must focus on my life, move forward, be positive - all will be well.