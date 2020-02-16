Maison Bent AW20 Presentation
Maison Bent unveiled on Thursday, February 6 its AW20 Presentation Womenswear at Pushkin House, Holborn, London. Helmed by Rock-blooded Shanna Bent, an alumn of Central Saint Martins and London College of Fashion and with solid fashion credentials having worked for Roland Mouret, Alexander McQueen and Agent Provocateur.
The collection paid homage to the “femme du monde” and was inspired by the history of Bent's grandparents who ﬁrst travelled to the United Kingdom during the Windrush movement of the '60s aboard the Escania, 1957, where Jamaican citizens were invited to the UK to help rebuild the country after World War II.
“Today, the Windrush still causes ripples in our society and affects modern Jamaican descendants through the mishandling of information over generations,” she shared with SO. “Maison Bent chooses to embrace the impact and value of this movement and its people within its designs,” she added. Indeed, clean lines and tailoring are direct derivatives of the timeless, working-class culture which recognised that 'putting your best foot forward' was pivotal for progress and acceptance. This is emboldened by the choice to combine it with Jamaican currency and metalwork weaved seamlessly into ﬁnal garments to bring the story back to its roots.
“It's the kind of collection that references the power of minimalism with a gallant tonal edge,” remarked Chidozie Obasie, newly appointed fashion contributor at L'Officiel Hommes Ukraine.
Embodying empowerment and endurance, the idea of a working woman has stayed revolutionary throughout time and Maison Bent wants to create a collection that targets their most powerful characteristics. Within the precise crisp wools, dynamic shapes and harmoniously cut drapery, tailoring informs a narrative of the synergy between the fast modern working pace and the heritage of the early 1960s earnest nature.
Maison Bent's collection offers workmanship and individuality, striving towards an update in classic silhouettes that transcend conventionality. As suits transcend the conﬁnes of an office into any occasion, it recognises the impact that a well-tailored suit has empowered both men and women throughout time and pushes the boundaries of the original source.
Fabrics are ethically sourced, from Goldhawk Road nearby Shepherd's Bush Market, London. This is where the designer used to accompany her grandparents in her youth to buy 'food'. Yam, breadfruit, sweet potato and plantain were core principals of Jamaican home cooking which were often referred to as 'food'. With such fond memories of supporting the heritage of her family, as well as the community, Maison Bent wishes to continue supporting the local businesses in the area as well as those that were prevalent in her childhood.
The intention of this label is to foster the true meaning of modern luxury, champion elegant wit and embrace diversity throughout its innovative practices.
Set Design
Wanting to introduce a Caribbean aesthetic within a grand luxury environment, hues of burnt red are used to represent 'red dirt' which is synonymous with the Jamaican (Bauxite) countryside, and in particular, St Elizabeth. Tropical Monstera leaves are mixed with gold accents and dried palm leaves to reference the rich vibrant climate of the Caribbean. White lace curtains are hung in front of the ceiling-high windows to emphasise a vintage and homely aesthetic.
Music
The pianist plays melodies synonymous with 1960s Western culture and which Bent's grandparents often played whilst she was growing up and still play today on their vinyl player.
Film
This is a collation of various stills from her family's photo album and authentic footage taken during the Windrush movement and collection preparation featuring Bent's grandfather, 'Busha' Bent.
Credits
Shanna Bent —Designer @maisonbentofﬁcial
Natalie Worgs — Stylist @fvshiondvtingprrsents
Cee Cee O'neal — Production & Creative Director @ceeceeoneal
Michèle Desfontaine — PR & Marketing @caramelmichele
Toby Shaw — Lookbook Photographer @tobyshawphoto
Dudley Nganjo — Videographer @dudleynganjo
Kash Ali — Lead MUA @imkashali
Amidat Giwa — Lead Hair Stylist @amidatgiwa
Symera Templman — Florist @symaratempleman
Hannah Cevik — Set Design @hannahcevik_stylist
Patrick Clopon — Pianist @patrickplayingpiano
Sherion Mullings — BTS Photographer @shotbysherion
Sponsors
Princess Prosecco @simplyprincess.p
Jamaica Patty CO @jamaicapattyco
Be At One Beauty @be.at.one.beauty
Models
Ciinderella Balthazar
Mulan Itoje
Nina Ambasna
Iman
Mowglie
Mariam Diarra
Anesu Noelle Mande
Iarah
