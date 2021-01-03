I live between two countries, so having enough time to spend with family has always been my priority. 2020 has given me a bit more extra time to learn more about friends, family, and my three dogs.

Our dog Misty, who is a blue brindle pitbull-rottweiler mix, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, so it's really hard for us at the moment knowing she doesn't have much time left, but we are enjoying every last minute we have with her.

Misty is a very special and unique pitbull. Because she was raised by our shih-poos she's very intimidating when you meet her, but she's the sweetest and gentlest when she warms up to you.

Dogs are human companions; they are loyal and playful and mine has really taught me that you really can't live without them because they are very affectionate and always ready to cuddle. My dogs have distinctive personalities; for example, Tito and Tiquila are both fraternal boy and girl twin Shih Tzu-poodle mix.

They both have very different personalities: Tito is very relaxed and affectionate while Tiquila is a wild one; she's very influential and confrontational, the attention seeker of the lot.

Besides their unconditional love and their silly antics or goofy faces, there are a plethora of reasons why dogs make our lives happier and are a blessing to us.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of us to stay indoors, which means we've had to reimagine our relationship with friends and family.

Spending more time with my dogs during the pandemic has helped me to be a better communicator in terms of learning to read their non-verbal cues and practising patience.

I am grateful their calmness has reassured me that better days are ahead.