SO2 - Nell Robinson, Preggers & Fab!

Pulse/Select Model Management model Nell Robinson is 32 weeks pregnant and positively glowing. Pregnancy has not slowed her down, however. Indeed, she is still in model behaviour as seen in her recently concluded shoot for NEXT department store. In addition to turns in front of the adoring lens Robinson is involved in real estate investing which includes buying and renovating properties for rentals. Her fiancé Rod Macsween, a music agent who represents the likes of Aerosmith, Pearl Jam, Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath, Lenny Kravitz and Maroon 5, is as excited as Robinson to welcome their daughter.

SO sat down with Robinson for more mum-in waiting moments...

Pregnancy must-haves and lessons:

• No plan is the best plan! I really want to breastfeed but I know so many women who have had those expectations and weren't able to fulfil them for a number of reasons. There are so many “Breast is Best” campaigns. While I know there are tremendous benefits to breastfeeding, my heart goes out to women who aren't able to breastfeed for many reasons. I think women should come together and support each other, not tear each other down. We all do what's best for ourselves and our babies and I do plan to give it my all.

• They say not to go crazy on a maternity wardrobe but there's nothing worse than squeezing into old clothes and spilling out. I think a few classic maternity pieces are very necessary for both day and night so you can still look and feel confident.

• Massages and monthly facials are the perfect treat every now and again. I try to get these in now - when the baby comes I won't have any time. They have helped me to look radiant and feel relaxed.

• Don't eat for two! I think it's really important to have portion control and keep up a healthy diet during pregnancy. This has helped immensely with my energy levels, mood and my body.

• My must-have products are Mama Mio Tummy Rub Butter and also Cowshed Stretch Mark Oil. They smell beautiful and are a part of my bedtime routine.

• My pregnancy pillow has also been a godsend. I'll never sleep without one ever again!

• Drinking a ton of water and keeping up with exercise has helped me to avoid swelling and water retention... but let me not speak too soon!

• Guided pregnancy meditations and reading before bed every night have helped me to sleep deeper with less interruptions, which is very common especially in the third trimester.

• Our bodies all change and we need to embrace the changes in each stage of pregnancy, not compare ourselves to others. A lot of the change is temporary.

• Patience is key and so is keeping a positive mind.

• Making time for fun has also been a priority of mine. This can be difficult especially with the current COVID climate, but meeting with friends outdoors for picnics and trips to the countryside has helped me to keep mood swings at bay.

• Most importantly, I've found that surrounding myself with positive people who uplift me is one of the best things I can do for my overall well-being. My fiancé, Rod, has kept me totally upbeat and focused on the positives the entire time and we look forward to welcoming our little girl in the next couple of months.

