With everything that's happening this year, it's so easy to feel demotivated and unenthused; but when you have somebody who's always ready to play, it keeps your energy up.

Alita is there when I wake up, and there when I go to sleep, never truly allowing me to feel alone.

Coping with COVID would have been a wilder time for me if not for my beautiful, annoying, charming girl. She's irreplaceable.