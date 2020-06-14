On The Reel With Jennifer Bryan
Costume designer at Walt Disney/Fox & National Geographic Jennifer Bryan left us wanting so much more after her participation in the Jamaica Observer's 'On The Reel' webinar last Tuesday. SO, on your behalf, asked, and got some more... her top 10 best (film) wardrobe looks.
Top 10 Film Wardrobe Looks
1. My Fair Lady
2. Phantom Thread
3. The Dresser
4. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
5. Bonnie & Clyde
6. Queen & Slim
7. The Favourite
8. The Devil Wears Prada
9. The Great Gatsby
10. Mahogany
Jennifer Bryan in 10
1. Bryan was born in Jamaica and attended St Hugh's High School in Kingston.
2. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in fashion and apparel design from the Pratt Institute in New York.
3.Shortly after graduating she worked as a buyer for a major department store, before a friend told her about an internship on a movie that was being filmed. She was hired as a wardrobe department intern shortly after.
4. In 2014, Bryan's work on Breaking Bad earned her a nomination from The Costume Designers Guild for an award in the Outstanding Contemporary Television Series category.
5. She was also nominated for an Emmy in 2015 for her work on Better Call Saul.
6. Alexander Wang and Vivienne Westwood are two of Bryan's favourite designers.
7. She'll do whatever is required to get the right pieces for her clients, from malls to thrift stores, to costume rental shops.
8. She worked on the 1990 crime film Goodfellas directed by Martin Scorsese.
9. Bryan created some of the infamous Vampire Diaries Katherine Pierce dresses herself.
10. If you see her in a pair of well-crafted leather sandals, chances are it is one of her hand-made creations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy