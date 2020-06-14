On The Reel With Jennifer Bryan

Costume designer at Walt Disney/Fox & National Geographic Jennifer Bryan left us wanting so much more after her participation in the Jamaica Observer's 'On The Reel' webinar last Tuesday. SO, on your behalf, asked, and got some more... her top 10 best (film) wardrobe looks.

Top 10 Film Wardrobe Looks

1. My Fair Lady

2. Phantom Thread

3. The Dresser

4. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

5. Bonnie & Clyde

6. Queen & Slim

7. The Favourite

8. The Devil Wears Prada

9. The Great Gatsby

10. Mahogany

Jennifer Bryan in 10

1. Bryan was born in Jamaica and attended St Hugh's High School in Kingston.

2. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in fashion and apparel design from the Pratt Institute in New York.

3.Shortly after graduating she worked as a buyer for a major department store, before a friend told her about an internship on a movie that was being filmed. She was hired as a wardrobe department intern shortly after.

4. In 2014, Bryan's work on Breaking Bad earned her a nomination from The Costume Designers Guild for an award in the Outstanding Contemporary Television Series category.

5. She was also nominated for an Emmy in 2015 for her work on Better Call Saul.

6. Alexander Wang and Vivienne Westwood are two of Bryan's favourite designers.

7. She'll do whatever is required to get the right pieces for her clients, from malls to thrift stores, to costume rental shops.

8. She worked on the 1990 crime film Goodfellas directed by Martin Scorsese.

9. Bryan created some of the infamous Vampire Diaries Katherine Pierce dresses herself.

10. If you see her in a pair of well-crafted leather sandals, chances are it is one of her hand-made creations.