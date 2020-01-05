Ones To Watch in 2020

Music

Mortimer

...is the new voice of Jamaica. He came into his own and found a new audience in 2019 with his breakout hit Lightning. With his talent, writing skills and melodic voice he has a wide appeal which will work in his favour as his fan base grows. Look out for more hits, collaborations, a greater presence as a more established artist in Jamaica, and more growth internationally in 2020.

Lila Ike

...did everything right in 2019 including a bonafide hit Where I'm Coming From. She has a sweet spot with singing and deejaying and shows her versatility and reverence for the music of the past in her performances. She is honing her stagecraft by doing small shows worldwide, which is a super-smart approach; this will put her in good stead to dominate in 2020 if she keeps matching her stagecraft with hits.

Quada

... is the new fresh face of the dancehall. The looks, the style, the talent, the lyrics are all checked. Showing his versatility on songs like Celebration and Tint he has been putting in the work with his songs and Caribbean performances. His ever-increasing and dedicated young fan base coupled with a dancehall superstar aura make him a definite one to watch.

Teejay

... is an effortless star. He writes, sings and deejays with such ease. He has a sense of humility and his comfort on stage endears him to his growing fan base. He gave us a mere taste of his genius in 2019 with Baller and Owna Lane. The new year will, SOreckons, see him really shifting gear to super status.

Zuri

... is set to make her creative moves in 2020. Living between NYC and LA, the musician, DJ, actress and beauty aficionado has been generating star buzz as an in-demand deejay at bespoke branded events. She has her own Vogue Beauty Secrets video and has been featured in major publications in the US. As a musician she's added her voice to critically acclaimed projects with hopes to release her own EP in 2020. Her creative energy is on 10, and opportunities as a tastemaker and influencer abound. In 2020, the sky is no limit.

Koffee

... come in like a Rapture and will be toasting into 2020. She is well poised to win in 2020 as she says she's giving thanks, taking the W and leaving the L.

Still only 19 years old, the breakthrough Jamaican and international sensation of 2019 has achieved so much in two years that it feels she has been in the public eye forever! With a Grammy nomination for her EP Rapture and a supportive major record label, expect her to release a full album, keep touring the world and capturing the world's imagination in 2020.

Fashion

Neko “ BootlegRocstar” Kelly

... is a new wave stylist, creative director and fashion brand. Having launched his RocstarMerch in 2019 and staying booked and busy all year, 2020 will be his year to shine. Working as the go-to-stylist for numerous celebrities, designing sets for music videos and commercials he is set up for big wins and opportunities in the new year. His big personality matches his big dreams and his vision is 2020.

Saint International superstar Tami Williams

After six years of history-making and groundbreaking fashion success (think: Chanel and Balmain) plus two covers of French Elle before the age of 18, with enviable starring roles for Calvin Klein Collections, SO's fave Saint International supermodel Tami Williams returned to the rock this Christmas for a well-needed respite and to give back! The global star was the guest speaker for the final Saint model meeting of 2019. Aptly themed Resolutions and Ambitions, Williams shared her experiences and tips on how to stand out in this competitive field; on confidence, respect, client relationships and understanding cultural differences. Starry eyed newbies (Fashion Face of the Caribbean 2020 contestants) turned out in numbers at the Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa (home of Saint) to gain powerful insight into what it takes to be a fashion star.

Willams is now packing for New York. Her next gig promises to send tremors in the industry. SO, stay woke!

Film and TV

Gabrielle Blackwood

.... is the indie film-maker who will make Jamaica proud. She writes, shoots and directs short films, documentaries and many of the commercials you see on TV. By nature of what she does she is behind the scenes, but with her award-winning turn as director of photography on the short film Flight and her feature screenplay Kendal shortlisted for Sundance Producer's Lab and Screencraft Drama Feature Writing Competition, she will be front-page news soon. Films take time to make it to the screen, but she's putting in the work and is a hot shot for 2020.

Say What!!

Bilbao resident Kathy Owen is all set to press play on her Travel Log. It's about Kathy [Kathy Without Borders], the ex-television/newscaster/radio presenter in search of YARD rooters. As she traverses the globe she showcases not only the expected but, too, the unexpected. How to open a bank account in Italy, for example, enrol your child in school in Scotland or how to find a good food spot in Finland. Owen also spotlights our global Rock stars.

Tokyo Belles To Watch

Our beloved Usain Bolt might not be the 2020 Olympic Games headline but he will, like SO, be cheering lustily for Brit-born gymnast Danusia Francis, who will, she says, “make everyone in Jamaica proud”.

Plus, hoping to mine her first Olympic medal in Tokyo will be Rock swim sensation Alia Atkinson.

Finally, Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has already secured the title #GreatestFemaleSprinterofAllTime, having taken a break from athletics to have a child and winning, post-maternity leave, two gold medals at the Doha 2019 World Championship. To add to her medal haul in Tokyo would require us all to take a knee! And SO is so ready.

