SO2 - PAPAIŸO

Papaiÿo popped up on Instagram seemingly out of nowhere. The images were few but visually aresting. Our intelligence soon led us to Los Angeles and to the online discovery platform founder and CEO Micha Alleyne. Describing herself as a proud daughter of the Caribbean would prove something of an understatement... Her credentials are impeccable: Alleyne is the daughter of a Trinidadian father and a Jamaican mother. Her father — Mervyn C Alleyne — was a linguist, a pioneer in the field of Creole linguistics, and has written extensively on the influence of African languages on Caribbean creoles. In fact, the name Papaiÿo is a spin on the Trinidadian slang, “papayo,” which means “wow!” — an expression her father would often use when she was a little girl. Her mother — Beverley Hall-Alleyne — was executive director of the Institute of Jamaica for 19 years, and contributed significantly to developing research on African continuities in Jamaican culture.

While the younger Alleyne's professional roots are in marketing and film, it is her familial roots which really created the deep values from which Papaiÿo was inspired. “Papaiÿo's aim is to preserve the whimsical, authentic spirit of our brand partners, while creating an enriching and sustainable model that can be scaled globally,” she explains. “It is not our intention to join the ranks of back-breaking business models and harrowing processes that wreak havoc on people and planet, or that extract deleteriously from local communities. We are from the Caribbean, with a Caribbean perspective on luxury. We are reimagining this space and co-creating a new status quo with some of the most extraordinary brands from this region.”

Indeed the Caribbean-founded, Pasadena, California-based start-up devoted to introducing Caribbean luxury to a global audience went live on Wednesday, December 2.

“Artisanal, culture-rich and sustainable by default, these brands are asserting their vision of values-based luxury at a time when the industry is in transition,” informs Alleyne.

The more is that Papaiÿo offers marketing, technology and logistics solutions tailored to the Caribbean luxury market. The new online platform is central to the ecosystem of services on offer to Caribbean brands.

Ironically, some might argue, the start-up has emerged in a new COVID-19 reality where the luxury goods market, which grew by 4% in 2019 to €281 billion, is expected to contract by up to 35% this year (according to luxury industry authority Bain and Company). Indeed, experts point to digital platforms and innovative business models that speak to a more socially conscious consumer as keys to driving the market forward. In an industry where over 70% of online purchase decisions involve a multibrand site, Papaiÿo represents an important part of the Caribbean's evolving luxury industry. Its artisanal focus represents a compelling value proposition for the new global luxury consumer who increasingly chooses brands that align with their values.

There's more from her extensive research. “Papaiÿo uses a hybrid made-to-order model. This model is more sustainable, since it reduces waste by allowing brands to produce what is needed. Made to order has gained renewed energy in today's socially conscious climate, as criticisms mount about the luxury industry's penchant for mass production and stressful conformity. While this model may be new to some, it has been the well-established modus operandi for the Caribbean.”

She's spot on.

One of the first brands to join Papaiÿo is the quintessential Trinidadian fashion label Meiling by Meiling Esau. Meiling has been a beacon of Caribbean luxury for decades — a brand whose hand-stitched creations are worn across generations, and which harken back to a time when bespoke was the standard. “Papaiÿo is a brilliantly curated home for luxury Caribbean style that is perfect for this new time when the world looks to sustainable artisanal products,” says Meiling. “I am happy to be part of this movement going forward.” Other notable fashion brands to come on board include The Cloth by Robert Young and Wyld Flwr by Project Runway 2011 winner, Anya Ayoung-Chee.

Papaiÿo also features a plethora of apothecary and lifestyle brands across the English- and Spanish-speaking Caribbean. Pinto Pottery by Jamaican David Pinto will debut with an exquisite line of functional pottery. Apothecary brands Handmade By Kae from Barbados and Choiselle from St Lucia have also joined Papaiÿo's luxury offerings, representing a growing contingent of local brands who are harnessing the rich botanical resources and herbal legacies of the Caribbean to craft natural products. Papaiÿo has also proudly partnered with artisans in Colombia and Mexico, as well as other parts of the wider Caribbean.

“Papaiÿo can't promise you next-day delivery or weekly collections,” says Alleyne, “but we anticipate that you will fall in love with this enchanting way to experience artisanal luxury from one of the most magical regions on Earth.”

We suspect we shall!

Editor's Note: * All brands except Fe Noel and Gucci are available on Papaiyo.com