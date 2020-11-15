Parisa Fitz-Henley's MEDICAL DRAMA

SO shares an exclusive conversation with Rock sensation Parisa Fitz-Henley.

Style Observer (SO): What's this we're hearing about a lead role in the ABC medical drama pilot Triage?

Parisa Fitz-Henley (PFH): I'll be playing Dr Finley Briar, a brilliant trauma surgeon whose life we'll follow through three periods of her life. We see her in 2011 as a promising intern whose risk-taking nature impacts her personal and professional trajectory. We see her in 2021 as a surgeon at the top of her game, trying to balance the complications of marriage, family life and the baggage attached to both. And we see her in 2031, as she and those close to her are reeling from a tragic accident that's changed the course of her life. Throughout the series we'll examine Finley and those around her and how time impacts them and the world around them by weaving these times together into each episode.

SO: How did you land the role?

PFH: The role came to me through ABC . We'd established a relationship on a previous project and connected further on the possibility of this one. I read the pilot script, which was excellent, then met with the creative team which included Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu and writer David Cornue. Their warmth impressed me, as did how much they seemed to care about the story they're telling — and about each other. It was clearly a great team that I was happy to join.

SO: Anything else to share?

PFH: As of now we're excited to have cast Bex Taylor-Klaus and Andrew Richardson. The rest of the cast is still coming together. For pilots there's no guarantee of when — or if — it will come to screens. Pilots are the first episode of a series. Most of them never get 'picked up.' Those that do receive a series order to begin filming the rest of the season and it could begin airing any time from a few months after the pilot was shot to even a year later.

SO: Some might argue that your rise has been slow and deliberate, kind of like Viola Davis's. What say you?

PFH: Well, I'm honoured to even be thought of in proximity to someone who's been such a beautiful example in this industry and as an artist. I will say, though, her rise was certainly slowed by the impact of racism and colourism in the entertainment industry. Her talent is undeniable but she repeatedly faced challenges getting the roles she deserved because she's a dark-skinned black woman and thus part of one of the most neglected demographics in the business. It's an honour to be compared to her, but I've no doubt had an easier road because of my lighter skin.

I'm certainly deliberate in my choices. I want them to reflect who I am and what's important to me. I'm grateful for the pace of my own trajectory — opportunities have come to me at the times when I was ready to integrate them into my life, and they've taught me what I needed to learn at the time. I wouldn't want it any other way.

SO: Who are the women in Hollywood that you most admire?

PFH: Viola Davis, as you mentioned earlier. Fierce on camera, candid off camera. She's a powerhouse. Meryl Streep has also always impressed me as much for how she approaches her work, as for the work itself. It's no surprise that the role that put Viola Davis on

many people's radars was played opposite Meryl Streep. My creative partner, Erin Cahill. As a constantly-working actor and now producer, she's as driven and effective as she is kind and joyful. Trace Lysette, who's managed to face and overcome extremely challenging obstacles and losses, while steadily building a career and advocating for the rights of others. I could honestly give you an endless list. I admire people who create beautiful work while maintaining their integrity. Hollywood is rich in women like this.

SO: Were you able to executive produce the history of the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM), where would you, a Caribbean woman, like it to start?

PFH: I would love to see it start with the inner lives, the intuition and spiritual practices of our African woman ancestors. Our history doesn't just start with our bodies in chains, and the movements that have risen to combat the injustice of anti-Blackness don't just relate to the physical, tangible realm.

SO: How would you like it to end?

PFH: I would love to see it end with the entire human family realising its oneness, realising that until black lives and the lives of others who are marginalised, abused, dehumanised are allowed their rightful place of honour, no other group will truly prosper (even if it appears to in a material sense).

SO: You played the role of Meghan Markle, in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Alas, not Part 2!

PFH: I enjoyed playing Meghan in the first film. I felt like it was a complete story and so suited to its particular time. I wasn't available for the second one, but I've stayed connected with the time and feel blessed to have become friends with the wonderful Tiffany Smith, who's carried on with the portrayal.

SO: Share with us the title of the last book you read.

PFH: I think the most recent book I finished was Wreckage by Emily Bleeker, for a beautiful project I was involved in.

SO: What's your favourite song ?

PFH: Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes) by Mint Condition.

SO: What are you currently giving thanks for ?

PFH: Currently giving thanks for the way challenges come up to invite growth.

SO: What has been your lowest point this year ?

PFH: I would say finding out my grandmother passed suddenly while I was alone, thousands of miles from her. At the time I hadn't even hugged anyone in almost four months because of quarantining. It was surreal to have that kind of loss without any of the emotional counterbalances that normally come with the death of someone so important.

SO: And your highest?

PFH: My niece was born. She was the first baby in our family in years. Holding her and getting to know her has been such an incredible joy.

SO: Finally, do please share a few words for our SO readers and the rest of Jamaica.

PFH: I want to thank everyone for supporting and sharing their time and enthusiasm with me, and for the inspiration they provide. Jamaica is always so close to my heart. I miss it all the time. I truly wish everyone safety, and good health, and unity as we continue to face the challenges ahead. I'm sending so much love to everyone.