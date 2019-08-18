Pretty Princess Palette

…that's the name I dubbed this little project, because it was just the way I viewed this client. As a “princess” deserving of a “pretty” space, just like herself, with soft muted palettes, soft furnishings with luxurious textures and finishes.

I always approach a project hoping to spare clients unnecessary, additional expenses, so I start with what they have, and build from there, because I want to allow myself room to afford all the elements of the design that I want.

This project was almost from scratch, with newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, wood flooring and soft muted colours on the walls. In terms of furnishing, all that existed was a new bed she had purchased from my friends at the Ashley Homestore (nice coincidence) and a bedroom chair and bench, handed down from her grandmother. I loved having these two pieces of her history in her new space as they could be refurbished and reupholstered to fit in with the modern glam decor.

In the living space, she had purchased three nice counter stools for the kitchen peninsula and a stunning Mara Made guango and resin dining table with accompanying floating shelves and a hanging pendant light.

I was given free rein to create a space she would love and be comfortable living in. These are always the best projects for a creative, and for me, this meant stamping my decorating signature of wallpapering and upholstery.

In the Bedroom:

The bed had a light natural-finish wood with linen-coloured upholstery, a nice neutral colour to start with that could work with any colour palette I selected.

Next came the wallpaper which was a muted taupe and grey, heavily textured with silver/grey beaded flowers.

From there I sourced complementary fabrics for the drapery and for upholstering the inherited seating that would be used in the space.

I was fortunate to find the perfect area rug to complement the wallpaper and fabrics used in the room.

And a mirrored credenza I had been eyeing for some time, had finally found its home in this bedroom. To keep the tables consistent and complementary, I used a pair of mirrored tables as nightstands.

This neutral, monochromatic colour scheme is a great base for any colour bedding we choose.

In the Living/Dining Room:

The style and finish of the counter stools that were already existing in the space informed my decision when selecting the chairs for the dining table and the sofa for the living room: beige, upholstered and finished with decorative nail heads. I was so lucky to find a trio of stone and metal coffee tables and to complete the seating in the living room, I made two accent chairs that swivel 360 degrees to allow for conversation in the living room and a quick turn for television viewing.

Patio:

This space is a small one-bedroom apartment, so the patio, with huge glass sliding doors, is a nice extension of the living space if entertaining, so I commissioned a beautiful Mara Made Designs bar from Tamara Harding with matching stools.

To take in the breathtaking view of the St Andrew hills, I used an oversized outdoor sofa bed with separates for individual seating.