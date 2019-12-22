Season's Greetings From Andrea Dempster Chung

As SO continues its countdown to Christmas we share a few more 'gifts'

As we approach the end of the year, it is a great time to reflect on your purpose. Is there a dream that you have been deferring and pushing into the background? What is your unique gift and are you giving it?

For me, it is not a question of my gift to Jamaica; instead, as I reflect, I am full of gratitude for the gift that Jamaica has given to me. As a Diaspora native born in Glasgow, Scotland and educated in the United States, I've lived outside the country almost as much as I have lived inside it — and I have been a returning resident twice!

In the years living abroad – yes “farin nice”, but home is where the heart is and Jamaica is where my dreams in a sense have come true. In 2000 I was living in Washington, DC and developed my first joint proposal for an Arts District in Kingston — “The Arts Portal” — focusing on the redevelopment of the J Wray & Nephew building with Peter Dean Rickards, sculptor Chungknight and architect Jason Grant under the patronage of Margaret Bernal. It didn't happen then, but that vision of a vibrant, thriving, artsy capital city always stayed with me and in hindsight has been a huge part of moving home and founding an arts space like Bookophilia and a movement like Kingston Creative.

Jamaica has given me a huge gift — the opportunity to make my dreams into reality and in turn develop spaces and platforms for other creatives to shine. In August 2020, Bookophilia, now managed by David Thomas, will celebrate 13 years in business and in February, Kingston Creative, co-founded by Allan Daisley and Jennifer Bailey, will turn three. Bookophilia is an independent bookstore and café devoted to promoting Caribbean writers, and Kingston Creative is a non-profit that seeks to empower creatives and catalyse social transformation of downtown Kingston though our powerful Jamaican culture.

Those two companies over the years have shifted the landscape and hosted some of the most amazing events. It is an honour to have held space for so many creative souls on their journey. I remember standout events with creatives like Norma Shirley, Anthony Winkler, Kei Miller, Marlon James, Earl Chinna Smith, Olive Senior, Amina Blackwood Meeks, No-Maddz, Protoje, Jah 9 ...and so many more emerging creatives who are shining so bright that their light will undoubtedly change the world.

You might think that because a situation has existed for a long time that it is immovable, or that it will take a better, bigger, more perfect person than you to change it. Not true. If you are hearing the call, then you are that person and this is your time to act.

If there is any small gift that I can give to Jamaica, I hope that it is inspiration. I hope that someone out there reads this and feels the confidence to push past the fear and really go for their dreams. Yes, in the face of challenges. Yes, as a person of colour. Yes, as a woman. Yes, as someone unaffiliated with any political party. Yes, as someone without a trust fund. Yes, as an ordinary person who loves their country, you can make a difference. Just go for it and, as they say: “May the road rise up to meet you!” Your dreams are calling and the time is now.