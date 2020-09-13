Second on Sir Paul's List: Caprice

Immerse yourself fully in luxurious beachfront living at Caprice. The essence of Caribbean villa living, Caprice has plenty of space with a choice of areas to relax, perhaps share a cocktail or two on our large beachfront deck, and watch the spectacular west coast sunsets. Designed to embrace indoor and outdoor living, simply open the doors to the private decks and enjoy the ocean breeze. Inside is a large double sitting room with TV, stereo, CD, DVD as well as books and games; or choose a cosy corner under the outside terrace to have a siesta.

Begin your day by waking to the sounds of the surf beckoning you for a refreshing, early morning dip in the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea.

Dine al fresco under a coral stone portico, where everyone can gather for meals and enjoy quality vacation time while creating memories that will last forever.

Enjoy meals specially made to our guest's requirements — we can organise a menu that suits whatever your heart desires, although we highly recommend that you try our freshly made delicious pancakes for breakfast and local flying fish! Our friendly staff will provide you with two meals a day, after discussing your particular culinary preferences. Groceries can be purchased for you and charged to your account, or you can source them yourself from the local supermarket in Holetown.

Stay close to home by visiting Speightstown (5 minutes to the north) for some local flavour and freshly caught fish, or go south and discover Holetown, where the old Barbados combines with the new and there are a wide variety of restaurants and bars.

Venture further afield and travel to the south coast, where you can explore St Lawrence Gap and find nightclubs that will take you into the wee hours.

Caprice is a non-smoking villa.