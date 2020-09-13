Joining the Jamaica Observer webinar 'Inspired Living: The New Aesthetic for Extraordinary Homes and Retreats' on Tuesday, August 25 was Sir Paul Altman, managing director, Altman Real Estate...

“... Today I'm talking about luxury, and that's where I really started. My business, which is Altman Real Estate, is over 40 years old, and we were lucky to have been in at the beginning when everything really started, and were able to give some guidance to the development of the villa business...We were instrumental in the development of Royal Westmoreland where we had Robert Trent Jones Jnr... and that now is 25 years old, or more than 25 years, and that would have somewhere close to 300 villas within the confines of Royal Westmoreland. We then went across [the island] and developed Sugar Hill... 100 villas themed around tennis. Then we were involved in beachfront developments along the west coast, which is the popular coast of Barbados, where we had condominium developments starting with Little Bay, and going to places leading up to what is now known as One Sandy Lane...

... COVID has made me look at design in a different way. On the residential end, we are designing new homes [because of work-from-home orders]; we have larger office spaces. New designs will have much more luxurious spaces defined as offices...

... What we're doing with commercial is, we're working with the team to create spaces that are shared spaces for office use... We're creating spaces that will morph from office-type use in the day to more relaxed, music and drinks on an afternoon...That is going to be the new wave of office life here in Barbados...

... and because our Prime Minister Mia Mottley has gone global with her invitation to bring people here on a 12-month visa pass [so they automatically get their visa stamped for 12 months], we're finding that we're getting a wonderful reception to that invitation. People are responding favourably, are coming here, and they're going to be looking for that type of space; in fact, they are looking. So we are already providing some of that space, but we're increasing that type of commercial space for these people that are going to live out the COVID-19 period by coming here...

...At this particular point in time we all recognise that the world is in a sort of change and we are loving the new directions, and of course we're being guided by an amazing and wonderful lady, our lovely Prime Minister Mia Mottley...

... There is a connection between the Caribbean, and as we talk about Barbados and the islands around us and as we look to Jamaica we recognise that the Caribbean is seen as a destination first and then the islands are the second area that people tend to look at — although Jamaica and Barbados have some distinct signatures to them and some wonderful connections with global celebrities...

The ultimate villa that we have a connection with is a villa that has 17 bedrooms, 33 staff. I needn't say no more, save it's on the beach at Sandy Lane. And, Sandy Lane is considered to be the central location on the west coast that everything else takes its guidance from in terms of style, and it really led the way.

— Sir Paul Altman