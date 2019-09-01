SO 2&3

Much like other fashion statements that have taken flight, the Heineken Jamaica team brought the bow tie to the fore on Wednesday last at Cellar 8 with the fourth staging of the #InternationalBowTieDay mixer. Hors d'oeuvres from the kitchen that sated appetites were paired with a seemingly unlimited supply of Heineken-infused Brewjito and French Connection cocktails that were fresh on the mouth. The Main Event team created a verdant atmosphere with a French flair in celebration of one of the quirkiest accessories.

