Aye Aye, Tami!

Before jetting off to the Big Apple on Monday for a 24-hour gig, Saint International model Tami Williams celebrated hitting the big 2-1 on a yacht at Maiden Cay with family and close friends. Williams, whose actual birthday was August 16, was overwhelmed with the week-long expressions of love and adoration by her fans on the Gram. Later that day she was back on land for a lavish soirée with more loved ones, which is around the time she cut her three-tiered “Chanel” cake from Fabulous Cakes by Alana.

Plus…

Jamaican model Jeneil Williams is on the cover of a new coffee table tome written by celebrity stylist, entertainment reporter and former model Marcellas Reynolds aptly labelled Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionised Fashion. The reference book, published by Abrams Books — and featuring more than 70 women from the last 60 years — is a documentation of fashion's most famous models from Donyale Luna, Beverly Johnson and Iman to Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, and Beverley Peele, interspersed with the popular faces of now, such as Adut Akech, Herieth Paul, and our very own Jeneil Williams, to name a few. Flipping through the pages will provide an update of their clientele, and “most memorable shows, campaigns, runway shows, and editorials”, according to a book description on Amazon.com. The book is slated for release on October 8. The timing is perfect, might we add, as the launch of Supreme Models coincides with Williams' new Tom Ford campaign introducing Gloss Luxe — “the next evolution of lip gloss that hydrates lips with full-looking, zero-gravity wear and gleam”.

And...

She's here! Baby number two from the Henriques family — Grammy-winning dancehall/reggae artiste Sean Paul and his media personality and Business Access TV host Jodi, and their three-year-old son Liam — has arrived, weighing in at 8lbs 7 ounces. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy, Remi Leigh Henriques, on Tuesday, August 20 in Canada.

Etc Etc

Speaking of new arrivals, “Jamaica's best-kept secret”, The No-Maddz, stars of Storm Saulter's Better Mus' Come and Idris Elba's Yardie, are set to release their sophomore album Heaven On Earth, in collaboration with Walshy Fire on Friday, August 30. The masters of pun, known for their catchy songs and quick-witty lyrics, are a Jamaican art collective and roots reggae dub poetry duo (comprised of Sheldon 'Sheppie' Shepherd and Everaldo 'Evie' Creary) who have gained recognition globally, particularly after inking a major advertising deal with Puma in 2011.

Shepherd and Creary are however changing course with Heaven On Earth by roping in British heartthrob, actor and deejay Idris Elba on the Beat Dem Down track. The album presents collaborations with artistes such as Grammy-nominated Kumar (formerly of Raging Fyah), and up-and-coming producer The Wixard, daughter of the legendary reggae singer Beres Hammond. Rolling Stone reporter David Browne interviewed the duo in NYC recently and reintroduced them in an “artists you need to know” feature.

Finally...

Pulse model Alicia Burke is now represented by Elite Model Management, NYC — the Manhattan-based modelling agency that is recognised for launching the careers of the '90s supermodels we now know on a first-name basis (Linda, Kate, Naomi, Cindy, Claudia and Christy). Being ranked as one of Elite's “money girls”, listed as a top overall earner on models.com (curated from documented ad campaigns, editorials, and runway appearances) and having her face plastered on billboards for the new Laura Mercier campaign doesn't hurt, either!