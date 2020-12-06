It's a time-honoured tradition: Scouring the Internet for the most outrageously, over-the-top, incredibly expensive gifts. Not so this year! Truth be told, we're approaching Christmas with what many might call a new resolve. For starters, we've found a whole new appreciation for our personal space and things closer to home. Social distance, curfews, hand sanitisers and masks are par for the course. (Rest assured, they're not included in SO Christmas faves!)

It is our hope, however, that our selection will not only transport you to a happy place (ought that to be happier?!) but to also open your eyes to the affordable luxury that surrounds us. This might well be our most memorable Christmas yet... for the simple reason that we are alive to enjoy it.

1. Pussbackfoot's first holiday collection!

Express your style a little differently this festive season, with Rooted, Pussbackfoot's first holiday collection! Curated to capture the spirit of the brand's minimalist design sensibility and love for natural, organic elements.

And another reason to celebrate: No trees were chopped for these! #Upcycle

The entire collection is available at the “A Holiday Pop-Up Shop” hosted by KERRY manwomanhome + Pussbackfoot at the Jamaica Pegasus, open daily from November 24 to Christmas Eve!

E-mail: aiesha@pussbackfoot.com

Website: www.pussbackfoot.com

Social media: @pussbackfoot

Contact: 876-822-5361

2. Haveli digital gift cards, Thicketts Collective bracelets, cushion covers and placemat with napkin sets

Mina Robertson

Founder, creative Director, Haveli Limited

E-mail: minakrobertson@gmail.com

Tel: 876-577-3242

3. Beenybud

Principal: Ashley Rousseau

E-mail: beenybudja@gmail.com

Tele: 876-552-8051

4. Planters chairs from Palmer's Unique Furniture Manufacturing

Address: Anchovy, St James, at the Gas Station Plaza

E-mail: puf.mfg@gmail.com

5. Al fresco dining quilt and cushions from Jessica Ogden

E-mail: jessicaogden@mac.com

Instagram: the_cats_whiskers

6. ByChari VOTE necklace & Initial Ring

Designer: Chari Cuthbert

Instagram: @bychari

E-mail: chari@bychari.com

7. Mara Made Designs Mary Coffee Table & Jake 8 Seater Guango and Resin Dining Table with two off spring benches

Instagram: @maramadedesigns

E-mail: tamara.harding@gmail.com

Tel: 876-999-4273

8. H&L Rapid True Value

Take a new view of your surroundings with barn doors available exclusively at H&L Rapid True Value. Up the style quotient with the easy-enough addition of this au courant take on making an entrance (or, for that matter, an exit). Imagine the drama when you slide them open with the aplomb of a modern-day goddess!

Address: Shop # 7, Manor Park Plaza, Kingston 8 or 26 & 26A Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10

Website: www.hardwareandlumber.com

9. Dezign Diva Subscription Box

Karen Booker, Creative Director

Karen Booker Design Group

Address: 96 Hope Road

Contact: 876-421-6298

10. Dana Baugh's Breadfruit Collection

Website: www.baughausdesign.com

Instagram: @baughaus

11. Woodbrook Jamaica

Woodbrook, a line of home accessories made with love in Jamaica featuring roosters: Mellow, Glory, Prof and Marley... the perfect pop of colour in any home

Instagram @woodbrookjamaica or shop the debut collection at 'My Jamaica' (Instagram @my.jamaica.store) in Liguanea Plaza.

Website: www.myjamaicastore.com