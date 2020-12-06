SO Christmas Faves
Part 1
It's a time-honoured tradition: Scouring the Internet for the most outrageously, over-the-top, incredibly expensive gifts. Not so this year! Truth be told, we're approaching Christmas with what many might call a new resolve. For starters, we've found a whole new appreciation for our personal space and things closer to home. Social distance, curfews, hand sanitisers and masks are par for the course. (Rest assured, they're not included in SO Christmas faves!)
It is our hope, however, that our selection will not only transport you to a happy place (ought that to be happier?!) but to also open your eyes to the affordable luxury that surrounds us. This might well be our most memorable Christmas yet... for the simple reason that we are alive to enjoy it.
1. Pussbackfoot's first holiday collection!
Express your style a little differently this festive season, with Rooted, Pussbackfoot's first holiday collection! Curated to capture the spirit of the brand's minimalist design sensibility and love for natural, organic elements.
And another reason to celebrate: No trees were chopped for these! #Upcycle
The entire collection is available at the “A Holiday Pop-Up Shop” hosted by KERRY manwomanhome + Pussbackfoot at the Jamaica Pegasus, open daily from November 24 to Christmas Eve!
E-mail: aiesha@pussbackfoot.com
Website: www.pussbackfoot.com
Social media: @pussbackfoot
Contact: 876-822-5361
2. Haveli digital gift cards, Thicketts Collective bracelets, cushion covers and placemat with napkin sets
Mina Robertson
Founder, creative Director, Haveli Limited
E-mail: minakrobertson@gmail.com
Tel: 876-577-3242
3. Beenybud
Principal: Ashley Rousseau
E-mail: beenybudja@gmail.com
Tele: 876-552-8051
4. Planters chairs from Palmer's Unique Furniture Manufacturing
Address: Anchovy, St James, at the Gas Station Plaza
E-mail: puf.mfg@gmail.com
5. Al fresco dining quilt and cushions from Jessica Ogden
E-mail: jessicaogden@mac.com
Instagram: the_cats_whiskers
6. ByChari VOTE necklace & Initial Ring
Designer: Chari Cuthbert
Instagram: @bychari
E-mail: chari@bychari.com
7. Mara Made Designs Mary Coffee Table & Jake 8 Seater Guango and Resin Dining Table with two off spring benches
Instagram: @maramadedesigns
E-mail: tamara.harding@gmail.com
Tel: 876-999-4273
8. H&L Rapid True Value
Take a new view of your surroundings with barn doors available exclusively at H&L Rapid True Value. Up the style quotient with the easy-enough addition of this au courant take on making an entrance (or, for that matter, an exit). Imagine the drama when you slide them open with the aplomb of a modern-day goddess!
Address: Shop # 7, Manor Park Plaza, Kingston 8 or 26 & 26A Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10
Website: www.hardwareandlumber.com
9. Dezign Diva Subscription Box
Karen Booker, Creative Director
Karen Booker Design Group
Address: 96 Hope Road
Contact: 876-421-6298
10. Dana Baugh's Breadfruit Collection
Website: www.baughausdesign.com
Instagram: @baughaus
11. Woodbrook Jamaica
Woodbrook, a line of home accessories made with love in Jamaica featuring roosters: Mellow, Glory, Prof and Marley... the perfect pop of colour in any home
Instagram @woodbrookjamaica or shop the debut collection at 'My Jamaica' (Instagram @my.jamaica.store) in Liguanea Plaza.
Website: www.myjamaicastore.com
