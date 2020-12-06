SO Christmas Faves

Part 2

11. 'Alice' teacup by Earthenware Principal: Tiana Anglin Instagram & Facebook:@earthenwareofficial Website/Online Store: www. earthenwareofficial.com Call/Whatsapp: 1-876-365-3735 E-mail: earthenwareofficial@gmail.com 12. Roots Mask Collection By: Nakazzi Hutchinson E-mail: artistnakazzi@yahoo.com Tel: 876-787-9788 Instagram: @artistnakazzi 13. Pepper pot from Norbrook Home by Bianca Bovell E-mail: bianca.bovell@gmail.com Instagram:@norbrookhome website: www.norbrookhome.com 14. The Girl and the Magpie Skyline: Earrings, brass and sterling silver, 2020 & Skyline: Pendant, wood and brass, gold-plated chain, 2020 Website: www.thegirlandthemagpie.be Instagram: @Girl_Magpie Facebook: @thegirlandthemagpie Tel: 876-580-5136 E-mail: v@thegirlandthemagpie.be 15. Flowerheadz Mariella Calvesi aka Miss G Hugh Findletar E-mail: hfindletar@yahoo.it Instagram: @mr.flowerheadz 16. Likkle More Artisan Chocolate The Sweet Taste of Jamaica. All-natural deliciousness crafted by award-winning fine pastry chef & artisan chocolatier Nadine Burie Instagram: @likklemore.chocolate/@nadine.burie E-mail: hello@likklemorechocolate.com/sales@likklemorechocolate.com Website: www.likklemorechocolate.com 17. The Confessions of Frannie Langton by acclaimed author Sara Collins E-mail: saracollins35@gmail.com Instagram: @saracollinsauthor 18. Lest We Find Gold by Melanie Schwapp Instagram: @melsdew 19. Gift of health from Body Forte Limited — Sovereign Commercial Center, Unit #5, 9-11 Barbican Road, Kingston 6 Tel: 876-632-5585 or 876-288-3953 E-mail: info@bodyforteltd.com 20. Theodore Elyett's 'Bloooh, la, la' Resort Collection E-mail: theodoresealy@gmail.com Instagram: @theodoreelyett Website: www.theodoreelyett.design 21. Meiling Esau's A Quiet Space collection Meiling Inc Website: www.meilinginc.com E-mail: meiling@meilinginc.com Tel: 1-868-627-6975/2122 Instagram: @meilinginc 22. Touch by VLS Sea Egg Tea Set Tel: 876-436-6259 Website: touchbyvls.com E-mail: touchbyvls@gmail.com Instagram:@touchbyvls 23. Opalite set from Leigh-An Jewelry Contact: Brianna Leigh-An Johnson, principal, Leigh-An Jewelry Instagram: @leighanjewelry E-mail: leighanjewelry@gmail.com Available at: Art Connect Ja, Shop #5, Devon House, 26 Hope Rd, Kingston. 24. Wine candles by Cecile Levee E-mail: adesignedlifeja@gmail.com Instagram: @adesignedlifeja/@cecilelevee 25. Story & Myth Gypsea Snail Shell Mala with Hot Pink Tassel Instagram: @storyandmyth Website: www.storyandmyth.com E-mail: storyandmyth@gmail.com 26. Flower Child Wicker Collection XL Duffel Address: The3rd, 1 West Ave, Kgn Instagram: @flowerchild1999/@originalflowerchild1999 E-mail: kaysian@gmail.com/flowerchildkaysian@gmail.com Tel: 876-773-0889 27. An Investment Session with Lamar Lamar Harris Vice-president, wealth management NCB Capital Markets E-mail: harrislr@jncb.com 28. Rachael Lane's Sugarcane Java Soy Wax Candle Sugarcane Java is a coffee lover's dream. Inspired by Blue Mountain Coffee, this candle has notes of coffee, sugar and cream. Even when unlit Sugarcane Java smells like a brewing cup of coffee. Instagram: @rachael_laneja Website: www.rachaellaneja.com 29. Bespoke Shirts from Mark Anthony Designs Address: 11 Fairway Avenue, Kingston 5 Tel: Office 876-946-1460 or Whatsapp 876-808-3665 Email: markanthonycollections@gmail.com Website: www.markanthonycollections.com Instagram: @Markanthonydesigns 30. Immortelle Beauty Candles E-mail: kathryn@immortellett.com Instagram: @immortellebeauty Website: www.immortellebeauty.com Tel: 868-716-8990 or 201-855-4068

