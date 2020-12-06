SO Christmas Faves
Part 2
11. 'Alice' teacup by Earthenware
Principal: Tiana Anglin
Instagram & Facebook:@earthenwareofficial
Website/Online Store: www. earthenwareofficial.com
Call/Whatsapp: 1-876-365-3735
E-mail: earthenwareofficial@gmail.com
12. Roots Mask Collection
By: Nakazzi Hutchinson
E-mail: artistnakazzi@yahoo.com
Tel: 876-787-9788
Instagram: @artistnakazzi
13. Pepper pot from Norbrook Home by Bianca Bovell
E-mail: bianca.bovell@gmail.com
Instagram:@norbrookhome
website: www.norbrookhome.com
14. The Girl and the Magpie
Skyline: Earrings, brass and sterling silver, 2020 & Skyline: Pendant, wood and brass, gold-plated chain, 2020
Website: www.thegirlandthemagpie.be
Instagram: @Girl_Magpie
Facebook: @thegirlandthemagpie
Tel: 876-580-5136
E-mail: v@thegirlandthemagpie.be
15. Flowerheadz Mariella Calvesi aka Miss G
Hugh Findletar
E-mail: hfindletar@yahoo.it
Instagram: @mr.flowerheadz
16. Likkle More Artisan Chocolate
The Sweet Taste of Jamaica. All-natural deliciousness crafted by award-winning fine pastry chef & artisan chocolatier Nadine Burie
Instagram: @likklemore.chocolate/@nadine.burie
E-mail: hello@likklemorechocolate.com/sales@likklemorechocolate.com
Website: www.likklemorechocolate.com
17. The Confessions of Frannie Langton by acclaimed author Sara Collins
E-mail: saracollins35@gmail.com
Instagram: @saracollinsauthor
18. Lest We Find Gold by Melanie Schwapp
Instagram: @melsdew
19. Gift of health from Body Forte Limited
— Sovereign Commercial Center, Unit #5, 9-11 Barbican Road,
Kingston 6
Tel: 876-632-5585 or 876-288-3953
E-mail: info@bodyforteltd.com
20. Theodore Elyett's 'Bloooh, la, la' Resort Collection
E-mail: theodoresealy@gmail.com
Instagram: @theodoreelyett
Website: www.theodoreelyett.design
21. Meiling Esau's A Quiet Space collection
Meiling Inc
Website: www.meilinginc.com
E-mail: meiling@meilinginc.com
Tel: 1-868-627-6975/2122
Instagram: @meilinginc
22. Touch by VLS Sea Egg Tea Set
Tel: 876-436-6259
Website: touchbyvls.com
E-mail: touchbyvls@gmail.com
Instagram:@touchbyvls
23. Opalite set from Leigh-An Jewelry
Contact: Brianna Leigh-An Johnson, principal, Leigh-An Jewelry
Instagram: @leighanjewelry
E-mail: leighanjewelry@gmail.com
Available at: Art Connect Ja, Shop #5, Devon House, 26 Hope Rd, Kingston.
24. Wine candles by Cecile Levee
E-mail: adesignedlifeja@gmail.com
Instagram: @adesignedlifeja/@cecilelevee
25. Story & Myth Gypsea Snail Shell Mala with Hot Pink Tassel
Instagram: @storyandmyth
Website: www.storyandmyth.com
E-mail: storyandmyth@gmail.com
26. Flower Child Wicker Collection XL Duffel
Address: The3rd, 1 West Ave, Kgn
Instagram: @flowerchild1999/@originalflowerchild1999
E-mail: kaysian@gmail.com/flowerchildkaysian@gmail.com
Tel: 876-773-0889
27. An Investment Session with Lamar
Lamar Harris
Vice-president, wealth management
NCB Capital Markets
E-mail: harrislr@jncb.com
28. Rachael Lane's Sugarcane Java Soy Wax Candle
Sugarcane Java is a coffee lover's dream. Inspired by Blue Mountain Coffee, this candle has notes of coffee, sugar and cream. Even when unlit Sugarcane Java smells like a brewing cup of coffee.
Instagram: @rachael_laneja
Website: www.rachaellaneja.com
29. Bespoke Shirts from Mark Anthony Designs
Address: 11 Fairway Avenue, Kingston 5
Tel: Office 876-946-1460 or Whatsapp 876-808-3665
Email: markanthonycollections@gmail.com
Website: www.markanthonycollections.com
Instagram: @Markanthonydesigns
30. Immortelle Beauty Candles
E-mail: kathryn@immortellett.com
Instagram: @immortellebeauty
Website: www.immortellebeauty.com
Tel: 868-716-8990 or 201-855-4068
