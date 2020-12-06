 SO Christmas Faves

SO Christmas Faves

Part 2

Sunday, December 06, 2020

11. 'Alice' teacup by Earthenware

Principal: Tiana Anglin

Instagram & Facebook:@earthenwareofficial

Website/Online Store: www. earthenwareofficial.com

Call/Whatsapp: 1-876-365-3735

E-mail: earthenwareofficial@gmail.com

 

12. Roots Mask Collection

By: Nakazzi Hutchinson

E-mail: artistnakazzi@yahoo.com

Tel: 876-787-9788

Instagram: @artistnakazzi

 

13. Pepper pot from Norbrook Home by Bianca Bovell

E-mail: bianca.bovell@gmail.com

Instagram:@norbrookhome

website: www.norbrookhome.com

 

14. The Girl and the Magpie

Skyline: Earrings, brass and sterling silver, 2020 & Skyline: Pendant, wood and brass, gold-plated chain, 2020

Website: www.thegirlandthemagpie.be

Instagram: @Girl_Magpie

Facebook: @thegirlandthemagpie

Tel: 876-580-5136

E-mail: v@thegirlandthemagpie.be

 

15. Flowerheadz Mariella Calvesi aka Miss G

Hugh Findletar

E-mail: hfindletar@yahoo.it

Instagram: @mr.flowerheadz

 

16. Likkle More Artisan Chocolate

The Sweet Taste of Jamaica. All-natural deliciousness crafted by award-winning fine pastry chef & artisan chocolatier Nadine Burie

Instagram: @likklemore.chocolate/@nadine.burie

E-mail: hello@likklemorechocolate.com/sales@likklemorechocolate.com

Website: www.likklemorechocolate.com

 

17. The Confessions of Frannie Langton by acclaimed author Sara Collins

E-mail: saracollins35@gmail.com

Instagram: @saracollinsauthor

 

18. Lest We Find Gold by Melanie Schwapp

Instagram: @melsdew

 

19. Gift of health from Body Forte Limited

— Sovereign Commercial Center, Unit #5, 9-11 Barbican Road,

Kingston 6

Tel: 876-632-5585 or 876-288-3953

E-mail: info@bodyforteltd.com

 

20. Theodore Elyett's 'Bloooh, la, la' Resort Collection

E-mail: theodoresealy@gmail.com

Instagram: @theodoreelyett

Website: www.theodoreelyett.design

 

21. Meiling Esau's A Quiet Space collection

Meiling Inc

Website: www.meilinginc.com

E-mail: meiling@meilinginc.com

Tel: 1-868-627-6975/2122

Instagram: @meilinginc

 

22. Touch by VLS Sea Egg Tea Set

Tel: 876-436-6259

Website: touchbyvls.com

E-mail: touchbyvls@gmail.com

Instagram:@touchbyvls

 

23. Opalite set from Leigh-An Jewelry

Contact: Brianna Leigh-An Johnson, principal, Leigh-An Jewelry

Instagram: @leighanjewelry

E-mail: leighanjewelry@gmail.com

Available at: Art Connect Ja, Shop #5, Devon House, 26 Hope Rd, Kingston.

 

24. Wine candles by Cecile Levee

E-mail: adesignedlifeja@gmail.com

Instagram: @adesignedlifeja/@cecilelevee

 

25. Story & Myth Gypsea Snail Shell Mala with Hot Pink Tassel

Instagram: @storyandmyth

Website: www.storyandmyth.com

E-mail: storyandmyth@gmail.com

 

26. Flower Child Wicker Collection XL Duffel

Address: The3rd, 1 West Ave, Kgn

Instagram: @flowerchild1999/@originalflowerchild1999

E-mail: kaysian@gmail.com/flowerchildkaysian@gmail.com

Tel: 876-773-0889

 

27. An Investment Session with Lamar

Lamar Harris

Vice-president, wealth management

NCB Capital Markets

E-mail: harrislr@jncb.com

 

28. Rachael Lane's Sugarcane Java Soy Wax Candle

Sugarcane Java is a coffee lover's dream. Inspired by Blue Mountain Coffee, this candle has notes of coffee, sugar and cream. Even when unlit Sugarcane Java smells like a brewing cup of coffee.

Instagram: @rachael_laneja

Website: www.rachaellaneja.com

 

29. Bespoke Shirts from Mark Anthony Designs

Address: 11 Fairway Avenue, Kingston 5

Tel: Office 876-946-1460 or Whatsapp 876-808-3665

Email: markanthonycollections@gmail.com

Website: www.markanthonycollections.com

Instagram: @Markanthonydesigns

 

30. Immortelle Beauty Candles

E-mail: kathryn@immortellett.com

Instagram: @immortellebeauty

Website: www.immortellebeauty.com

Tel: 868-716-8990 or 201-855-4068

