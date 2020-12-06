SO Christmas Faves
Part 3
31. Likkle Tea
With the discerning tea lover, the bookworm, and the cultural enthusiast in mind, Likkle Tea has curated a Classic Christmas Box, the Green Tea Lover's Box, the Heritage Holiday Box and a Book Lover's Box. All come with a keepsake tea canister.
Picks from the Holiday Collection are:
The Classic Christmas Box, which includes your choice of a limited edition canister and refill bag of Christmas blends, homemade cookies, a Roseberry Paper Co handcrafted Christmas card and an N'Gozi Sweet Blessing Christmas candle. Christmas blends to choose from are Mint Chocolate Truffle, Sugar Plum Plum, Orange Hazelnut Toffee and Sugar Cooke, all handcrafted in Jamaica.
The Heritage Holiday Box includes a choice between premium CBD tea, spiced rum or coconut black tea cane & jelly, one refill bag of Banana Bread Rooibos, One One Cacao's Hot Chocolate Pods, a Beryl & Blossom Toto or Puddin' Candle & a Roseberry Paper Co handcrafted Christmas card.
Instagram: @likkletea
E-mail: hello@likkletea.com or teamail@likkletea.com
Website: www.likkletea.com
32. Claudia Pegus
Address: Claudia Pegus Atelier, Level 3
Long Circular Mall, St James, Trinidad
Instagram: @claudiapegusdesigns
33. EyeQ Stylist Opticians
Limegrove Lifestyle Centre
53 Highway 1, Holetown, Barbados
Website: www.eyeqstylistopticians.com
Tel: 246-419-3937
Eye Q Optical Jamaica
Address: Shop 10, Lower Manor Park Plaza, Manor Park
Tel:876-470-9298
or
Shop 22-24, The Courtleigh Corporate Centre,
8 Lucia Avenue, New Kingston
Website: www.eyeqjamaica.com
Tel: 876-906-1493
34. Laura Alexis Candles
Christmas Gift Box: Comes with an 11oz candle and a 1oz spritzer.
Wooden Candles: These candles can be personalised to share a message of gratitude, hope or belief and are available in a square or circular shape.
Address: 8 Hillcrest Avenue, Kingston 6
E-mail: info@lauraalexiscandles.com
Website: www.lauraalexiscandles.com
Tel: 876-893-9770
35. Helmer's Kintamani Collection
Slip into a new way of dressing with Helmer's Kintamani collection, a new line of loungewear from Rock-born Shevanne Helmer and her two daughters Michelle and Danielle, the design trio behind the Helmer label. The collection features kimono (both full-length and short) paired with relaxed-fit pants or comfy shorts. The line was inspired by the design trio's travel-friendly lifestyle and is the ultimate in comfort and chicness.
Instagram: @helmerlifestyle
E-mail: info@hel-mer.com
Website: www.hel-mer.com
36. Look Down: Sh*t You May Have Missed by Steve “Urchin” Wilson
E-mail: urchinsteve@gmail.com
37. Bambusa
Personalised Wood Travel Journal engraved with photo, name and message
Personalised Wine Boxes with portrait
Instagram: @bambusajamaica
E-mail: bambusajamaica@gmail.com
Website: www.bambusajamaica.com
Tel: 876-878-3750
38. Exquisite Wicker
Address: 92 Hope Road Kingston 6
Tel: 876-877-7368
E-mail: Exquisitewicker@live.com
39. Fortyfour Miles Handmade Jewellery
Website: www.fortyfourmiles.com
Instagram: @44milesjewellery
E-mail: 44milesjewellery@gmail.com
Tel: 876-870-8503
40. Craig Phang Sang
Instagram: @craigphangsang
E-mail: craigphangsang@gmail.com
Website: www.craigphangsang.com
Tel: 876-906-4787
41. Orchids by Opal
Contact: Opal Wilson, principal
E-mail: oncidiumclubja@gmail.com
Tel: 876-381-2016
42. Artisan Cheese from Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards 2019 Best New Product nominees Outland Hurders Creamery & Farmstead
Address: Williamsfield, Manchester
E-mail: outlandhurdersja@gmail.com
Tel: 876-425-2912
43. Paintings & decorative items from GW Art
Contact: Gabrielle Burgess
Instagram: @gwartbygabby
E-mail: sugalifestyle@gmail.com
Website: www.sugalifestyle.com
Tel: 876-422-3769
44. Jewellery from Aisha's Inspirations
Contact: Melisha Coke, principal & designer
Instagram: @aishasinspirations
E-mail: superkouil.mc@gmail.com
Tel: 876-499-6050
45. Abstract Art on Canvas from Alicia Marie Thomas
Instagram: @amarieartja
E-mail: alicia_thomas@hotmail.com
Website: www.amarieartjam.com
Tel: 876-276-7196
46. Keneea Linton Boutique
Address: Shop #25, 80 Lady Musgrave Road,
Kingston
Instagram: @keneealintonboutique
E-mail: info@keneealinton.com
Website: www.keneealinton.com
Tel: 876-622-4290
47. Brandon Blackwood mini tote
Instagram: @brandonblackwoodnyc
E-mail: info@brandonblackwood.com
Website: www.brandonblackwood.com
