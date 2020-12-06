 SO Christmas Faves

SO Christmas Faves

Part 3

Sunday, December 06, 2020

31. Likkle Tea

With the discerning tea lover, the bookworm, and the cultural enthusiast in mind, Likkle Tea has curated a Classic Christmas Box, the Green Tea Lover's Box, the Heritage Holiday Box and a Book Lover's Box. All come with a keepsake tea canister.

Picks from the Holiday Collection are:

The Classic Christmas Box, which includes your choice of a limited edition canister and refill bag of Christmas blends, homemade cookies, a Roseberry Paper Co handcrafted Christmas card and an N'Gozi Sweet Blessing Christmas candle. Christmas blends to choose from are Mint Chocolate Truffle, Sugar Plum Plum, Orange Hazelnut Toffee and Sugar Cooke, all handcrafted in Jamaica.

The Heritage Holiday Box includes a choice between premium CBD tea, spiced rum or coconut black tea cane & jelly, one refill bag of Banana Bread Rooibos, One One Cacao's Hot Chocolate Pods, a Beryl & Blossom Toto or Puddin' Candle & a Roseberry Paper Co handcrafted Christmas card.

Instagram: @likkletea

E-mail: hello@likkletea.com or teamail@likkletea.com

Website: www.likkletea.com

 

32. Claudia Pegus

Address: Claudia Pegus Atelier, Level 3

Long Circular Mall, St James, Trinidad

Instagram: @claudiapegusdesigns

 

33. EyeQ Stylist Opticians

Limegrove Lifestyle Centre

53 Highway 1, Holetown, Barbados

Website: www.eyeqstylistopticians.com

Tel: 246-419-3937

Eye Q Optical Jamaica

Address: Shop 10, Lower Manor Park Plaza, Manor Park

Tel:876-470-9298

or

Shop 22-24, The Courtleigh Corporate Centre,

8 Lucia Avenue, New Kingston

Website: www.eyeqjamaica.com

Tel: 876-906-1493

 

34. Laura Alexis Candles

Christmas Gift Box: Comes with an 11oz candle and a 1oz spritzer.

Wooden Candles: These candles can be personalised to share a message of gratitude, hope or belief and are available in a square or circular shape.

Address: 8 Hillcrest Avenue, Kingston 6

E-mail: info@lauraalexiscandles.com

Website: www.lauraalexiscandles.com

Tel: 876-893-9770

 

35. Helmer's Kintamani Collection

Slip into a new way of dressing with Helmer's Kintamani collection, a new line of loungewear from Rock-born Shevanne Helmer and her two daughters Michelle and Danielle, the design trio behind the Helmer label. The collection features kimono (both full-length and short) paired with relaxed-fit pants or comfy shorts. The line was inspired by the design trio's travel-friendly lifestyle and is the ultimate in comfort and chicness.

Instagram: @helmerlifestyle

E-mail: info@hel-mer.com

Website: www.hel-mer.com

 

36. Look Down: Sh*t You May Have Missed by Steve “Urchin” Wilson

E-mail: urchinsteve@gmail.com

 

37. Bambusa

Personalised Wood Travel Journal engraved with photo, name and message

Personalised Wine Boxes with portrait

Instagram: @bambusajamaica

E-mail: bambusajamaica@gmail.com

Website: www.bambusajamaica.com

Tel: 876-878-3750

 

38. Exquisite Wicker

Address: 92 Hope Road Kingston 6

Tel: 876-877-7368

E-mail: Exquisitewicker@live.com

 

39. Fortyfour Miles Handmade Jewellery

Website: www.fortyfourmiles.com

Instagram: @44milesjewellery

E-mail: 44milesjewellery@gmail.com

Tel: 876-870-8503

 

40. Craig Phang Sang

Instagram: @craigphangsang

E-mail: craigphangsang@gmail.com

Website: www.craigphangsang.com

Tel: 876-906-4787

 

41. Orchids by Opal

Contact: Opal Wilson, principal

E-mail: oncidiumclubja@gmail.com

Tel: 876-381-2016

 

42. Artisan Cheese from Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards 2019 Best New Product nominees Outland Hurders Creamery & Farmstead

Address: Williamsfield, Manchester

E-mail: outlandhurdersja@gmail.com

Tel: 876-425-2912

 

43. Paintings & decorative items from GW Art

Contact: Gabrielle Burgess

Instagram: @gwartbygabby

E-mail: sugalifestyle@gmail.com

Website: www.sugalifestyle.com

Tel: 876-422-3769

 

44. Jewellery from Aisha's Inspirations

Contact: Melisha Coke, principal & designer

Instagram: @aishasinspirations

E-mail: superkouil.mc@gmail.com

Tel: 876-499-6050

 

45. Abstract Art on Canvas from Alicia Marie Thomas

Instagram: @amarieartja

E-mail: alicia_thomas@hotmail.com

Website: www.amarieartjam.com

Tel: 876-276-7196

 

46. Keneea Linton Boutique

Address: Shop #25, 80 Lady Musgrave Road,

Kingston

Instagram: @keneealintonboutique

E-mail: info@keneealinton.com

Website: www.keneealinton.com

Tel: 876-622-4290

 

47. Brandon Blackwood mini tote

Instagram: @brandonblackwoodnyc

E-mail: info@brandonblackwood.com

Website: www.brandonblackwood.com

 

