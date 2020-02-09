SO Greta Constantine Spring 2020

If you've not yet heard, the Spring 2020 collection of Jamaican-Canadian design duo Stephen Wong and Kirk Pickersgill, the creatives behind the Greta Constantine label, has every woman's heart aflutter. Described as a cornucopia of colour, ruffles, spirals, and gathered tulles alongside louche and languid silhouettes in metallic gold and black sequins, it's everything our wardrobes are missing.

In a follow-up to the duo's resort 2020 collection that drew upon their Jamaican heritage and the island's distinct flora, spring 2020 is a reimagined garden where the garments thrive as distinct yet complementary members of the ecosystem. Polka-dot tulle spirals line the seams of a rose silk wool babydoll dress bestowing a menacing air, while layers of distinctly shaped ruffles on a sheer lavender gown play upon the fragility and lightness of petals. Rosettes are reinterpreted and deconstructed atop both a black silk A-line dress and circle skirt affording a sense of beauty born by nature. Neutrals arrive by way of chantilly cream, ice, and sky, while splashes of violet, cerise, and melon round out the ode to the island's diverse and sprawling gardens and forests. Metallic gold jumpsuits conjure up the sun's setting rays as the formality of day gives way to an after dark of anything but.