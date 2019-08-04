Half Moon's Lunar Eclipse - Cheers To 65

File Facts: Half Moon Resort is an independently managed resort with three of the original investing families, notably the Weisses, Pearces and Steuarts still involved. 1954: Half Moon Hotel & Cottage Colony opens. 1961: Robert Trent Jones Sr designs golf course. 1970: Club House Grill (now Sugar Mill Restaurant) opens. 1979: Half Moon purchases The Colony Hotel. 1986: Equestrian Centre opens. 1989: Royal Suites replace East Cottages destroyed by Hurricane Gilbert. 2007: Fern Tree Spa opens. 2014: Half Moon celebrates its Diamond Jubilee. 2015: Opening of renovated Sugar Mill restaurant 2019: Unveiling of the East Cove East Cove suites aside, there are myriad fabulous accommodations to choose from. SO takes you inside The Ocean Suite.

