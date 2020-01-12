SO Hello 2020 Lamar

What is your end game? We work daily to what end? Money is a means to an end but have you defined your end? Once you have done so, have you charted a path to get there? The trees are down and the libations have ended.

From wi a pickney wi hear bout tamarind season This is it! I hope you did not spend off all of your bonus money.

Let's start the year off with a plan to move closer to our end game.

Do you have your emergency money set aside? It's roughly three months of income. I know many of you have heard this before but trust me, trouble nuh set like rain and it always costs more than expected.

That said, what's your investment plan? It's been all over the local and international news, social media and verandah chats, Jamaica has the number one performing stock exchange! Most if not all of us will not be able to live off of our pensions when we retire and that is if you even have a pension.

Consider a professionally managed product like a unit trust that can be used to set up a tax free account. This is an easy and least overwhelming way to start for those who find the financial markets daunting.

All great achievements require work, it will also require you to be uncomfortable and most importantly to take action. Invest that $50K you have sitting in a bank account and keep adding to it, monthly. Imagine this scenario:

If you had invested that $50K in The LAB IPO you could have come out with $150K in less than two months. Now, say you took your gains of $100K and invested in the Mailpac IPO, as of January 8, 2020 you would have made an additional $100K.

Of course both of these securities are not for everyone and yes, there are inherent risks of loss but there is a risk return relationship. However, it does represent a very real opportunity.

So, if you have been sitting there thinking you do not have enough money to invest, you are already missing out! Many invested $5K in the Wigton IPO which had an offer price of $0.50 and which, as of the date this article was written traded at $0.97!