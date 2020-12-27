SO, How Are You? Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham

As 2020 comes to an end, SO takes a moment to look back at an unprecedented year filled with challenges brought on in no small part by the coronavirus and the global pandemic it spawned. After nine months of curfews, lockdowns, face masks and hand sanitisers we take the opportunity to do our own temperature test on 16 women, all Caribbean-blooded, all from different walks of life, and ask them the question: How are you?

And as we face down 2021 with courage, amid the insecurity, we do so with determination and a fierce commitment to check in with friends, family and loved ones and keep each other close. #HowAreYou

The question “How are You?” is so provocative, yet so relevant. 2020 has taught me not to treat that phrase lightly but to pause, wonder and think… “How am I, really?” before responding especially as I listen to what may come from the deep recesses of one's heart.

So, how am I?

I am content in the realisation that I am blessed and highly favoured. I am on the journey towards the end of yet another year and have started my reflection on the lessons and the accomplishments for this year; yet looking forward to 2021 and getting in the zone that I will be prepared for whatever comes my way.

2020 was an interesting year. It showed me and reminded me that team work is what works all the time. As I watched my team at Sagicor Bank work even closer together with their peers and their clients to inspire a spirit of survival and to assist where possible.

I am well when: I hear my two-year-old daughter, Cairo, tell me how much she loves me and all of her family; I watch my husband Vaughn demonstrate how he loves all of us and keeps our family together; I can laugh at the jokes of my siblings and hear my parents say how proud they are of all of us.

At the end of the day, God has ordered my steps and I am in a positive mindset and my faith will lead to happiness

May all be well with you as you journey. Blessings and love.