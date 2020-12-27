SO How Are You? Chrissy Rutherford
I am feeling immensely grateful. This has been a really tough year, which has been challenging for everyone on one level or another.
I left my job of 8.5 years right before the pandemic hit, and while I had a lot of hopes and dreams for how the year would pan out, I had to really taper my expectations once March hit and we went into lockdown.
To my surprise though, I was still able to achieve some goals that were on my list. I was able to co-found 2BG Consulting to help fashion and beauty brands and influencers craft anti-racist identities both online and offline.
Through this business we've been able to donate close to $10K to organisations that directly benefit the black community. In addition, I was able to expand my own personal brand and partnerships, as well as help launch a new beauty platform thirteenlune.com that highlights black and brown-founded brands.
I made this all happen from my childhood bedroom, since I moved back in with my parents earlier this year — so having that extra family time in between meetings, teaching anti-racism seminars and shooting content has been a blessing.
I truly have nothing but gratitude!
