SO How Are You Kayla Greaves Dec 27
I think it goes without saying that this year was extremely, extremely difficult. Spending time with family and friends is really important to me, so not being able to do that in 2020 hurt — and it hurt bad. Things were lonely. But on the flipside, the personal progress I was able to make while hunkering down and being able to focus on just me is something I wouldn't trade in for anything.
At the end of 2019, I was not in a great place — at all. I knew who I was deep down at my core, but I had completely lost myself. Being forced to really be alone this year, making the decision to go back into therapy, and working a lot of uncomfortable and triggering things out internally (both in sessions and on my own) has truly brought me to a place of peace — it brought me back to me.
I no longer worry about things I cannot control. I just do what I can, then let the rest be. I don't take other people's projections personally. I accept things for what they are, then make the decision as to whether or not I want it to be a part of my life.
This is what freedom feels like.
So, how am I? I can genuinely say that I'm good — and I say that proudly, because it has taken a long time for me to get here. I'm walking into 2021 as the best version of myself.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy