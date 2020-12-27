SO How Are You Kayla Greaves Dec 27

I think it goes without saying that this year was extremely, extremely difficult. Spending time with family and friends is really important to me, so not being able to do that in 2020 hurt — and it hurt bad. Things were lonely. But on the flipside, the personal progress I was able to make while hunkering down and being able to focus on just me is something I wouldn't trade in for anything.

At the end of 2019, I was not in a great place — at all. I knew who I was deep down at my core, but I had completely lost myself. Being forced to really be alone this year, making the decision to go back into therapy, and working a lot of uncomfortable and triggering things out internally (both in sessions and on my own) has truly brought me to a place of peace — it brought me back to me.

I no longer worry about things I cannot control. I just do what I can, then let the rest be. I don't take other people's projections personally. I accept things for what they are, then make the decision as to whether or not I want it to be a part of my life.

This is what freedom feels like.

So, how am I? I can genuinely say that I'm good — and I say that proudly, because it has taken a long time for me to get here. I'm walking into 2021 as the best version of myself.