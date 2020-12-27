SO How Are You? Koffee

I'm doing fine, thank you. This year has been challenging for a lot of people, and with the lockdown, it changed a lot of the daily routines I would have.

And of course, no touring. So it's been interesting. But I've gotten the chance to spend time with friends and family.

I've had time to create music. To reflect on my life so far and be more intentional about where I want to go.

I've used this time well, I think. Looking forward to things getting better and seeing people again. Also, travelling again!