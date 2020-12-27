SO How Are You Lyndsey McDonnough

The year 2020 will go down in the books as one of my most challenging years, ever. It was the year of a global pandemic, but also it was a year of a “pandemic” in both my personal and professional life. It was the year I endured severe bouts of anxiety and depression; it was the year I worked harder and explored my passions; it was the year I knew which friends and family members were in my corner; it was the year that challenged me to become not only a stronger but a more empathetic person.

It was a hell of a year!

As I head into 2021, I am taking this newfound strength with me and look forward to all the opportunities that lie ahead. I am excited for several campaigns the amazing team at Market Me has been working so hard on. I am also excited for the vaccine to arrive on our shores, so that we can get back to some normalcy!

For all of you who, when asked 'How are You?', and your response isn't so positive, know that you aren't alone. We have all had our fair share of challenges and uncertainty this year, but I am sure we have all had our lessons learnt. As we head into the new year, I want to share one of the greatest lessons shared with me and that is to:

Love yourself when you're tired

Love yourself when you're weak

Love yourself when you're confused

Love yourself when you're broken

Love yourself when you're restored

And most importantly, separate yourself from anyone who causes you to love yourself any less