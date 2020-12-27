SO How Are You? Sara Collins
Things have been better, but they could be worse. That's an answer I could give in response to that question almost any time you ask it, but this year it has taken on a new, and deeper, meaning.
Many of us have had to remind ourselves to focus on the “better” part of that equation.
I've tried to sink into feelings of gratitude, moment by moment, for the things that are going well: Working on the TV adaptation of my novel, a chance to spend time with family, news of a vaccine, the perfect cup of coffee.
I have taken nothing for granted this year! Reminding myself that there are still reasons to be thankful has helped to mitigate worries about the pandemic, as well as uncertainty about the future. It has been an awful year in many ways, but there has been a lot to celebrate in those grateful moments.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy