SO How Are You? Sara Collins

Things have been better, but they could be worse. That's an answer I could give in response to that question almost any time you ask it, but this year it has taken on a new, and deeper, meaning.

Many of us have had to remind ourselves to focus on the “better” part of that equation.

I've tried to sink into feelings of gratitude, moment by moment, for the things that are going well: Working on the TV adaptation of my novel, a chance to spend time with family, news of a vaccine, the perfect cup of coffee.

I have taken nothing for granted this year! Reminding myself that there are still reasons to be thankful has helped to mitigate worries about the pandemic, as well as uncertainty about the future. It has been an awful year in many ways, but there has been a lot to celebrate in those grateful moments.