SO How Are You? TAMU McPherson
2020 has clarified our visions, it has given us the occasion to reset so many aspects of our lives and businesses.
There has been a lot of loss and sacrifice, but there is a silver lining and opportunities and blessings are abundant.
This year reinforced the virtue of patience and the principles of flexibility and adaptability for me. I am closing out this unprecedented pandemic and year of racial reckoning by counting my blessings, constantly considering how I can keep officials accountable for their promises of change, finding ways to keep the momentum up when it comes to demanding equity, and how I can continue to be of service to my community. I walk into 2021 full of love and hope. I am often surprised at how these two sentiments can break through periods full of darkness, haze and uncertainty. But it is their unfailing power that guides me forward.
