SO IN! SO OUT!

It's time to change the narrative, as it seems that the collective psyche has been caught in a vortex of word overuse, wich diminishes the meaning. We now declare the words of the decade past and suggest some new words we all ought to embrace.

What's Out

LUXURY: Mind you, it's not that we don't love luxury, we obviously do, but its overuse is maddening, especially when trying to make something more than it is. If everything is luxury then quite frankly, nothing is.

GURU: These days you can't walk two feet without running into a 'guru'. We are all for the freedom of enterprise, but the term guru was never meant to be a soi-disant designation.

PASSION: We may get a little flak here, but we're okay with it: passion, and the following thereof, is as trite as an old dishcloth. As our favourite contrarian Scott Galloway puts it, anyone who tells you to follow your passion is already rich. You should, instead, do something you're good at.

What's In

GRIT: Now, this is a word we can get behind. It summons powerful energy, focus and the willingness to do whatever it takes (with integrity, that is) to be where you need to be.

GRACE: Thoughtfulness and elegance are two platforms on which to build a fulfilled life and a rock-hard reputation.

ADVENTURE: At a time when the “ordinary” is anointed “remarkable”, thanks to the rapture that is social media, we urge you to embrace something bigger, wilder, certainly more fantastical.

Plus, things to leave behind

TARDINESS: Yes, you, politicos. We know you're all super-busy, so decline a few and turn up on time to the others.

HANDLERS: A necessity! But handlers are not expected to have a seat at the table (their job is to work behind the scenes) and are not to beg freeness on behalf of those they handle. Indeed, an invite to your boss is not to be used by you.

TAGS: Once the suit is purchased, indeed even if borrowed, the tag MUST be removed from the sleeve of the jacket.

Keepers

READING: ... Cos knowledge is power.

PUNCTUALITY: A sign of good breeding

HANDWRITTEN THANK YOU NOTES: Reason to invite you back.