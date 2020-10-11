Spotted - Perri Furbert
SO's intro came courtesy of Kayla Greaves, senior beauty editor, InStyle.com who listed her as one of her preferred Caribbean designers.
Furbert's journey... I was born and raised in Bermuda and left for Toronto at the age of 18 to further my education. I studied communications/marketing at George Brown College Centre for Business.
As a child ... I customised just about any item of clothing I could get my hands on and this form of self-expression strongly followed me into adulthood. In 2010 The Gold Label (now, Gold, The Label) was born. It started out as a small shoe customisation company, accepting orders for proms, birthdays and weddings, but has now grown into a design house inclusive of eyewear, handbags and some jewellery with a diffusion line (GTL by Gold, The Label) of loungewear, mainly tees and hoodies that project positive messaging. Our Girlfriends Tee is in celebration of sisterhood and always sells out quickly. This fall our footwear is set to launch and I couldn't be more excited, as that's where it all started! Very much a full-circle moment.
The summer restock of our Judah frames sold out in less than two hours and the Zion frames, which were available in three colourways, have been a crowd favourite throughout the UK, Canada, East Coast of the States as well as in Bermuda.
Gold, The Label got its name from a pair of button heels I revamped back in 2010. During the college years the goal was to still look super fly on a dime, so as mentioned, I would revamp shoes for myself. One pair in particular got the most attention and was the inspiration for the brand name.
The Canadian Experience ... Gold, The Label, in its infancy, was started while I was in college, on a college budget, customising shoes for myself. This caught the attention of others, and the rest is history. Although I can attribute the colourful element of my designs to my roots in Bermuda, my time in Toronto definitely inspired and made way for the business to scale. It's a melting pot of various cultures so the inspiration is truly endless.
Her design ethos ... I like to think the brand is a faith-based operation. Our latest eyewear collections, Judah and Zion, with Exodus coming in October, are extensions of my Christian beliefs. For those who are not believers in the same faith, it's my hope that the presence of my faith in my designs can act as a vehicle to the message: Never waiver from what you believe in, no matter the circumstance.
COVID-19 has truly been an interesting experience for us all ... Gold, The Label ordinarily operates and fulfils all orders out of Toronto but, due to the virus, has temporarily relocated to my home Bermuda until some time early in the new year. We've had to adjust to new ways of doing things, which has been a bit challenging, but all is well!
