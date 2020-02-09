'Rock' Solid
Michelle Serieux
New Caribbean Cinema
Which of the Oscar-nominated movies would you have loved to have directed?
I would have loved to have been attached in any way to The Dallas Buyers Club. I think it was a really great film; the subject matter, the performances, everything about it was very moving, not just cinematically but story-wise as well. I am someone who is deeply moved by drama and the drama in that film was amazing.
Which of the nominated actors/actresses would you love to work with?
I will stick with Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto from Dallas Buyers Club or Chiwetel Ejiofor from 12 Years A Slave. Matthew and Jared demonstrated deep commitment to their characters, losing all the weight and getting into drag but not just those superficial things, but the depth, especially for McConaughey, in which you could empathise means they did a good job of getting under your skin. They got under mine. It was the same with Ejiofor.
What role do you see yourself playing in the film industry five years from now?
Five years from now, I hope to still be making indie films that I love. I love making independent cinema. I want to pursue more multi-platform, new media work which is where I see myself venturing off into. I want to have a hybrid project that is film, theatre and new media, something that is a live installation somewhere like a Sundance New Frontier or somewhere in the Caribbean that has screens and live theatre while the cinema possibility is going on as well.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy