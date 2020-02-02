SO SPOTTED — The3rd

Where? 1 West Ave, Kingston

Back story re: location... We chose this 1,000 sq ft space because we are passionate about being instrumental in the rebirth of downtown Kingston and its potential impact on Jamaica's cultural export.

What's it about? The3rd represents a three-point synergy. The trinity, the coming together of three creatives and their respective fashion brands. The word third is abbreviated to 3-r-d, a nod to our muse, renowned fashion designer Dexter '3D' Pottinger.

Who's involved? The3rd is a collaboration between three fashion professionals, collating creativity, craft and network to mindfully change Jamaica's fashion landscape, through partnership and elevated aesthetics:

Tamo Ennis — Celebrity fashion stylist and designer of Hose swimwear.

Kaysian Wilson-Bourke — Celebrity fashion stylist and designer of FlowerChild1999

Troy Oraine — Celebrity fashion stylist and designer of Tribe Nine Studios

The Mission... a style collective such as The3rd is the first of its kind locally, where three prolific stylists have partnered to offer a fashion creative hub providing a range of services including fashion retail, wardrobe styling, wardrobe rentals, creative direction and a photo studio space.

Who should come knocking?

Advertising agencies, production houses and the fashion-conscious!