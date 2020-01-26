SO Suited!

On April 29, 2018 — mere weeks before their Saturday, May 19 nuptials — SO featured Suits star Meghan Markle, who landed the red-headed prince. Now, as the couple steps away from royal duties and settles into an independent life, SO relives past moments with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

With the royal wedding countdown on in earnest and the bride-to-be in preparation mode for Saturday, May 19, what better time to luxuriate in bed and get to know a tad more about the actress, humanitarian, global ambassador for World Vision Canada — a Christian relief organisation which advocates for children — spokesperson on gender equality, former lifestyle blogger and, like our beloved Scandal star, Kerry Washington, a wine lover. Her blog, The Tig — she shut it down a few months prior to her change in status — was named for her favourite wine, and yes, she's Meghan Markle.

Pearls Of Wisdom

1. “You are enough just as you are.”

2. “I am enough.”

3. “Thoughts become things, so it's important to stay as positive as possible…”

4. “Find balance within your life… get some fresh air.”

5. “For work, I wear art; in real life, I wear clothes.”

6. “[You can] continue living your life feeling muddled in this abyss of self-misunderstanding, or you [can] find your identity independent of it.”

7. “You introduce yourself as who you are…”

8. “You draw your own box.”

9. “There are some things that you just can't do by yourself.”

10. “…change can be really good – as long as your character is intact.”

11. “I am the luckiest girl in the world, without question!”

12. “...Focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings.”

13. “With fame comes… responsibility.”

14. “Women who have understood fashion and style for so long have always known it's not about having more pieces.”

15. “There is nothing like a hair flip!”

16. “I don't tend to go with things that are ornate – just beautifully made pieces and some classic jewellery.”

17. “Let the work speak for itself. I love that.”

18. “I think simple accessories and, if you want to make a pop, a great red lip.”

19. “…love will always remain at the core of our potential to bring about meaningful change.”

20. “It is still us…who are responsible for making the difference and creating a world in which we can all take pride.”

21. “I think so much of what we learn when we get older is being comfortable in our own skins and learning what looks good, and not being so trend-centric.”

22. “When I get ready to go out… I don't want to waste time getting ready: I want to go have fun.”

23. “…having the courage to step out of the norm is the most important thing.”

24. “For work I get so dolled up that it's nice to wear boyfriend jeans and a sweater.”

25. “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

From Prince Harry

26. “When did I know she was The One? The very first time we met.”

27. “I know that at the end of the day, she chooses me. I choose her. Whatever we have to tackle will be us together as a team.”

28. “Happiness is only real when shared.”

