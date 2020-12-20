SO2 2021 Looking For Joy

In this surreal time of vulnerability and constant change and uncertainty we strive not to be anonymous as we mask up and keep our distance and don our daily armour, nonplussed yet stoic, silent and resilient.

A community in solidarity with our common humanity, one aim, one heart, one destiny as we prepare to escape the status quo and invoke a brave new world of beauty in perpetuity.

Looking beyond our present dilemma

Into the future

Beyond the dystopia

Beyond the fear

Beyond the confusion

Beyond the pain and illusion

Beyond the fun and fleeting pleasure

Looking for something truer and deeper

Beyond the doubt and negativity

Hoping and trusting in our humanity

Looking for the good in mankind

Looking for the light in these dark times

Visioning new visions and seeing signs

We witness the dawn of a new world coming

Looking for the JOY that cometh in the morning;

Faces to the Sun, we walk in “Our Beauty.”

Out of the darkness; into the light.

A red line, “joy”, runs through the collection.

Palette: Greys — Black — Red

Fabric: Silks — Cotton — Shibori Dyed Voile — Organdi

Details: Hand-Crocheted Sleeves — Layered Textures — Signature Hand

Stitching — Beaded Masks

Filmed & Photographed by Shaista Deen at Minshall's Callaloo Company

Complementary Menswear designed by Anthony Reid.

Morning Collection 2021 is made to order. Instagram @meilinginc and/or on the website www.meilinginc.com