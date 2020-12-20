 SO2 2021 Looking For Joy

SO2 2021 Looking For Joy

Meiling Collection

Sunday, December 20, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


In this surreal time of vulnerability and constant change and uncertainty we strive not to be anonymous as we mask up and keep our distance and don our daily armour, nonplussed yet stoic, silent and resilient.

A community in solidarity with our common humanity, one aim, one heart, one destiny as we prepare to escape the status quo and invoke a brave new world of beauty in perpetuity.

Looking beyond our present dilemma

Into the future

Beyond the dystopia

Beyond the fear

Beyond the confusion

Beyond the pain and illusion

Beyond the fun and fleeting pleasure

Looking for something truer and deeper

Beyond the doubt and negativity

Hoping and trusting in our humanity

Looking for the good in mankind

Looking for the light in these dark times

Visioning new visions and seeing signs

We witness the dawn of a new world coming

Looking for the JOY that cometh in the morning;

Faces to the Sun, we walk in “Our Beauty.”

Out of the darkness; into the light.

 

A red line, “joy”, runs through the collection.

Palette: Greys — Black — Red

Fabric: Silks — Cotton — Shibori Dyed Voile — Organdi

Details: Hand-Crocheted Sleeves — Layered Textures — Signature Hand

Stitching — Beaded Masks

Filmed & Photographed by Shaista Deen at Minshall's Callaloo Company

Complementary Menswear designed by Anthony Reid.

Morning Collection 2021 is made to order. Instagram @meilinginc and/or on the website www.meilinginc.com

 

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT