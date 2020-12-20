SO2 2021 Looking For Joy
Meiling Collection
In this surreal time of vulnerability and constant change and uncertainty we strive not to be anonymous as we mask up and keep our distance and don our daily armour, nonplussed yet stoic, silent and resilient.
A community in solidarity with our common humanity, one aim, one heart, one destiny as we prepare to escape the status quo and invoke a brave new world of beauty in perpetuity.
Looking beyond our present dilemma
Into the future
Beyond the dystopia
Beyond the fear
Beyond the confusion
Beyond the pain and illusion
Beyond the fun and fleeting pleasure
Looking for something truer and deeper
Beyond the doubt and negativity
Hoping and trusting in our humanity
Looking for the good in mankind
Looking for the light in these dark times
Visioning new visions and seeing signs
We witness the dawn of a new world coming
Looking for the JOY that cometh in the morning;
Faces to the Sun, we walk in “Our Beauty.”
Out of the darkness; into the light.
A red line, “joy”, runs through the collection.
Palette: Greys — Black — Red
Fabric: Silks — Cotton — Shibori Dyed Voile — Organdi
Details: Hand-Crocheted Sleeves — Layered Textures — Signature Hand
Stitching — Beaded Masks
Filmed & Photographed by Shaista Deen at Minshall's Callaloo Company
Complementary Menswear designed by Anthony Reid.
Morning Collection 2021 is made to order. Instagram @meilinginc and/or on the website www.meilinginc.com
