SO2 — Saint's Barbra-Lee

First Things First

A few days after the V-Day civil ceremony of Trinidadian soca star Machel Montana to Renee Butcher, the pair again exchanged vows in front of their “famalay” at the final staging of the star's concert series, “Machel Mondays”. Themed “The Wedding”, the all-white affair took place at Hasely Crawford Stadium, and included thousands of fans who had missed out on the couple's private ceremony. For the nuptials, Butcher donned an exquisite cutwork gown conceptualised by Trinbagonian designer Meiling and cultural icon Peter Minshall.

----

“Amazing. It was just this idea I had to crown them the prince and princess of the land of the Hummingbird once they were pronounced man and wife, woman and husband. Meiling and I immediately thought of Suzie Deyal. And voila! Hummingbird boy and girl tiaras exquisitely fashioned out of wire.

“Machel just this minute sent me this extraordinary photograph, himself elated beyond measure,” said legendary cultural icon Peter Minshall.

Next

KEH designer Wei Ge debuted his Fall 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week. The collection — an ode to avant-garde — showed tailored pieces in muted tones, and was suitably presented in a stark gallery setting. Saint International model Barbra-Lee Grant modelled the chic pieces as part of the presentation.

Keh F/W 20 Presentation

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Karen Kaiser

Hair: Tina Outen

Make-up: Francelle Daly

Casting: Nicola Nast

Set Design: Ian Salter

Jewellery: 51 E JOHN x KEH @keh.world

And

Tommy Hilfiger has been keeping things fresh of late. The American designer who achieved much success with his Zendaya collab has now teamed up with British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton and American singer/songwriter

H.E.R for his latest collections. Yes, collections, as the designer debuted a total of three at his London runway show. For the extravaganza, Hilfiger fittingly snagged a slew of top faces, many of them with Jamaican heritage. Naomi Campbell led the charge as models like Winnie Harlow and Tomiwa Mareyann followed, in fresh-faced looks from iconic British make-up artist Pat McGrath.

Then

Saint to the world...

...Saint International Nigerian model Aworo Mayowa made a stunning debut at the Alberta Ferretti Fall 2020 collection on Day 1 of Milan Fashion Week.

Plus

Rock-blooded NYC-based fashion designer Carly Cushnie was spotted at Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Summit 2020 held during New York Fashion Week. The star-studded event included a Black History Month celebration honouring Harlem couturier Daniel Day, known as Dapper Dan, urban fashion icon April Walker, and auteur of late 90s hip-hop and R&B style, designer Misa Hylton.

Also

Jamaican beauty and fitness star Keyshia Ka'oir and her rapper husband Gucci Mane (both affectionately called The Wopsters) definitely got the memo that pink was in as they both rocked the delicate hue for Gucci's 40th birthday celebration, which coincided with Valentine's Day. Instagram timelines were simultaneously flooded with drool-worthy posts as the Mrs dripped in diamonds and sizzled in a feathery, fitted number. The birthday boy, who has become quite the style icon since wedding the Jamaican beauty, did not disappoint in a satin suit with crystal loafers. Celebrations continued with custom luggage from Italian luxury brand Gucci.