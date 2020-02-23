SO2 — Saint's Barbra-Lee
First Things First
A few days after the V-Day civil ceremony of Trinidadian soca star Machel Montana to Renee Butcher, the pair again exchanged vows in front of their “famalay” at the final staging of the star's concert series, “Machel Mondays”. Themed “The Wedding”, the all-white affair took place at Hasely Crawford Stadium, and included thousands of fans who had missed out on the couple's private ceremony. For the nuptials, Butcher donned an exquisite cutwork gown conceptualised by Trinbagonian designer Meiling and cultural icon Peter Minshall.
----
“Amazing. It was just this idea I had to crown them the prince and princess of the land of the Hummingbird once they were pronounced man and wife, woman and husband. Meiling and I immediately thought of Suzie Deyal. And voila! Hummingbird boy and girl tiaras exquisitely fashioned out of wire.
“Machel just this minute sent me this extraordinary photograph, himself elated beyond measure,” said legendary cultural icon Peter Minshall.
Next
KEH designer Wei Ge debuted his Fall 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week. The collection — an ode to avant-garde — showed tailored pieces in muted tones, and was suitably presented in a stark gallery setting. Saint International model Barbra-Lee Grant modelled the chic pieces as part of the presentation.
Keh F/W 20 Presentation
Fashion Editor/Stylist: Karen Kaiser
Hair: Tina Outen
Make-up: Francelle Daly
Casting: Nicola Nast
Set Design: Ian Salter
Jewellery: 51 E JOHN x KEH @keh.world
And
Tommy Hilfiger has been keeping things fresh of late. The American designer who achieved much success with his Zendaya collab has now teamed up with British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton and American singer/songwriter
H.E.R for his latest collections. Yes, collections, as the designer debuted a total of three at his London runway show. For the extravaganza, Hilfiger fittingly snagged a slew of top faces, many of them with Jamaican heritage. Naomi Campbell led the charge as models like Winnie Harlow and Tomiwa Mareyann followed, in fresh-faced looks from iconic British make-up artist Pat McGrath.
Then
Saint to the world...
...Saint International Nigerian model Aworo Mayowa made a stunning debut at the Alberta Ferretti Fall 2020 collection on Day 1 of Milan Fashion Week.
Plus
Rock-blooded NYC-based fashion designer Carly Cushnie was spotted at Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Summit 2020 held during New York Fashion Week. The star-studded event included a Black History Month celebration honouring Harlem couturier Daniel Day, known as Dapper Dan, urban fashion icon April Walker, and auteur of late 90s hip-hop and R&B style, designer Misa Hylton.
Also
Jamaican beauty and fitness star Keyshia Ka'oir and her rapper husband Gucci Mane (both affectionately called The Wopsters) definitely got the memo that pink was in as they both rocked the delicate hue for Gucci's 40th birthday celebration, which coincided with Valentine's Day. Instagram timelines were simultaneously flooded with drool-worthy posts as the Mrs dripped in diamonds and sizzled in a feathery, fitted number. The birthday boy, who has become quite the style icon since wedding the Jamaican beauty, did not disappoint in a satin suit with crystal loafers. Celebrations continued with custom luggage from Italian luxury brand Gucci.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy