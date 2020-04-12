SO2 - Spotlight Lois

Firstly

H&M (if you must it's Harry & Meghan) aren't the only ones who've made the move to the West Coast. The Rock's beloved Lois Samuels, former supermodel-cum-designer and artist has made the move from NYC to Laguna Niguel, Orange County. “Moving to the West Coast I'd say feels like the best move I made since I left Jamaica... something about having the open air and sunny skies along with mountains and ocean just balances it,” she gushed to SO2.

It's not a solo trip. Samuels has made the move along with her son Malo who's at university in San Diego, where he is studying neuroscience.

With several plans and projects on the table like the Estée Lauder advertising campaign, plus an agent on the West Coast for the next chapter of her life, she's set to blow up. Our eyes remain peeled!

Next

The phrase “you are not trapped at home; you're safe at home” has become increasingly popular online over the past few weeks. Yes, we miss going for drinks with friends, popping into Portie for the weekend, and catching up at our favourite restos. However, sheltering in place is essential for our well-being. As another Internet adage states, “Stay inside or live the rest of your life in a picture frame”. Get it?

Bunkering has revealed that we heavily rely on the Internet to keep us informed and entertained. Recently, Drake almost broke the Internet when he (finally) showed the world pictures of his son Adonis. In our consumption of pop culture, sometimes we forget that for celebs who are parents, parenting comes before fame. Well, for most of them anyway. But this got SO2 thinking about celebs with Rock roots and their progeny who tend to keep a lower profile.

Also, we've rounded up several feel-good posts Jamaican celebs have made on their social media platforms. These have provided a bit of escapism as the quarantine days blend into each other.

So, enjoy another leisurely day (it's Sunday, BTW) and continue to ignore all those projects that you said you'd get to if you had the time. We are, as well.

(Photos: Skip Marley, Ashley Walters,Stacey McKenzie, Lila Ike, Macka Diamond & Winston Duke/Instagram and IMDb)