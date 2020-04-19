SO2: NAKI for Vogue Hong Kong

First

Dancehall star Shenseea is serving face on the cover of New York Style Fashion Entertainment ( NYSFE) Vol 6 magazine. Donning a high bun and a gorgeous, white lace number by Caffrey Van Home, the beauty owns the publication's latest issue.

Photographer: Edwig Henson

MUA/Hair: Edwig Henson

Designer: Caffery Van Horne

Then

It's safe to say Naomi Campbell's YouTube series No Filter With Naomi is a hit! On April 6 when Campbell linked up with fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford for the show's first episode we all wondered how she'd top that. But, in true Naomi form, the follow-up was a one-on-one with American fashion designers. Then came Nicole Richie, and Ashley Graham, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Lee Daniels, and Christy Turlington. We're all tuned in to see who's next!

Next

A 2019 photoshoot with UK-based online retailer Yard + Parish has landed visual advocate Brik-Reuben Pringle a feature in Elle Canada. Pringle took to his Instagram account to share his feat: “Got my work featured in @ellecanada for the first time...”. Last June, Pringle shot promotional photos for Yard + Parish. The self-proclaimed 'visual ninja' says they utilised quite a few scenic spots for the shoot but it was the visuals taken at Raf Jam Hostel in Irish Town that made the cut for the mag.

Cinematography: @dane_visuals/davyfreshh

Make-up: @ladybugmua

Model: @nataki.t_

Plus

It's another feature for Saint International star Naki Depass! Draped in exclusive Giorgio Armani duds, the beauty lends her striking features to Vogue Hong Kong. Lensed by Hungarian-born photographer Szilveszter Makó, the black and white spread is burning up the pages of the magazine's April issue.

Photography: Szilveszter Makó @SzilveszterMako

Styled by: Declan Chan @declanchan

Make-up Artist: Giulio Panciera @giuliopanciera

Products: @Armani Beauty

Hair Stylist: Christine Iris Moore

Photography Assistant: Marco Torri

Styling Assistant: Fabio Pittalis

Make-up Assistant: Larisa Khromova

Producer: Siyan Chen

Finally

Mega rap star Drake recently shared his Toronto pad with Architectural Digest. Dubbed The Embassy, the 50,000-square foot mansion sports an NBA regualtion-size basketball court, Rafauli chandeliers, a master bedroom with luxe tapestry by Alexander McQueen and great room with a bespoke Bösendorfer piano. Impressive, right? We think so too. But while interior design enthusiasts went gaga over architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli's never-before-seen Kohler sinks and Waterworks fittings, we were busy zooming in on the Hermès Birkin bag being housed in the rapper's two-storey closet. The collection, which the rapper first mentioned in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, is a gift for his future wife and features some of the most covetable bags from the brand. The cornerstone of the Hermès collection may be the Himalaya Birkin, crafted from Nile crocodile, the smoky grey gradient bag arguably the rarest and most desirable handbag in the world. Mrs Aubrey Graham will be one lucky lady!