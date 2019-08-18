SO2 — August 18

Firstly

Summertime and the haute living continues for SO faves Theresa and Andrew Roberts who jetted off to Porto Cervo, Sardinia, for their annual vacay with a few of the grandchildren, who in between a spot of retail therapy, nabbed a photo with retired basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Ahead of their getaway, the patriotic Theresa Roberts ensured a delivery of Jamaica Patty Co patties for James Cleverly, chairman of the Conservative Party, to commemorate her country's 57th year of Independence.

And...

Rock-born, Milan-based photographer, blogger and founder of street-style blog All the Pretty Birds Tamu McPherson clutched Coach as she summered in the Hamptons.

Also...

Travel enthusiast Richie-Ann Jackson, CEO, Rush Escape, has us green with envy still raving about Cairo, Egypt, and Petra, Ma'An, Jordan before exploring the historical sights of the Middle Eastern country.

Plus...

Closer to home at the Half Moon Luxury Resort, MoBay, Agent Sasco and family opted for bicycles in lieu of caddies. And, some pretty awesome pampering

Meanwhile...

In-demand influencer Yendi Phillipps and her daughter Israel shared amusement park bliss at Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Finally!

Spice landed in New York as her kids head back to school, and since Connecticut fans felt left out of her epic birthday celebrations in Jamaica, she's having a party there as well.