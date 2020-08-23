SO2 - TAMI for Oscar de la Renta

First - Saint International model Tami Williams is one of the faces for the Oscar de la Renta Pre-Spring 2021 campaign. The in-demand super model was lensed by New York-based photographer Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve for the Resort 2021 Lookbook and is joined by Trini-Pakistanian model Aleya Ali. Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia began working on the collection earlier this year before the world changed.

“When we started this collection in February, the world was very different than it is today. We soon realised that our work needed to reflect the new ways we live our lives. But the more we considered change, the more we came to understand that our mission remains constant: To help the Oscar woman lead her life with confidence by feeling beautiful. #odlrprespring2021 strikes a balance between change and consistency.” — Laura & Fernando

CREDITS

Models: Tami Williams and Aleya Ali

Styled by: @alexwhiteedits

Creative Directors: Laura Kim/@tokibunbun, Fernando J Garcia/@fernandogarciam1205

Fashion Director: Alex White/@alexwhiteedits

Photographer: Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve/@emmanuelsmonsalve

Floral design: @mihalisnyc @fullinyc

Make-up: @cledepeaubeauteus

Hair: @amika

Nails: @paintboxnails

American singer/songwriter Madonna jetted to Jamaica last week for a lavish 62nd birthday celebration. The pop icon partied in style surrounded by close friends, and family, including daughter Lourdes, adopted children Mercy, David, and twins Stelle and Estere. In tow was Madonna's rumoured beau, dancer Ahlamalik Williams. The rock-star clan kicked off the party weekend at Lobster Trapp, a five-minute drive from the luxurious Twin Palms Villa, at The Tryall club where the group stayed. The fab bunch followed up with another shindig at GoldenEye Resort in St Mary where the artiste got down to dancehall artiste Spice So Mi Like It.

Madonna supported the local craft industry by ordering beads from Kristie Stephenson's Story & Myth for her family and friends. Williams rocked the Abeng-inspired necklace, a Job's tears and semi-precious gemstone necklace and bracelets until the group left the island.

Local artisans got a boost last week with the opening of the Artisan Collective — a contemporary, multi-channel marketplace facilitating the curation of the best artisanal lifestyle products our local creatives have to offer. The opening of the Artisan Collective is a double venture by Kingston Creative and comes on the heels of the grand opening of the Kingston Creative Hub on Sunday, July 26.

The Artisan Collective is another realisation of Kingston Creative's goal to nurture and amplify the growth of creatives, and is a zero-commission retail shop managed by the artisans themselves.

Romi Toyloy, Artisan Collective designer

— “In keeping with true artisan nature and Kingston Creative mission — design was a collective effort, inspired by resourcefulness and creativity and whole heap a begging.

Design isn't exactly where I'd like to see it yet. It's at the foundation layer stage. Current display units were affordable, practical and fairly flexible to accommodate a variety of products whilst maximising their visibility and considering customer navigation/use of space. Antique pieces were graciously consigned by Wayne Nasralla of JN Restoration. They serve as display units but are also for sale. I chose them because they add a real Jamaican personality and element of cultural heritage.”

The pregnancy photoshoot was fairy-tale-chic, and the drive-by shower a blush-themed beauty. Now, medical doctor Sara Lawrence and her husband Major Noel Lewis maintains momentum with an en blanc style baby reveal with photographer Janette Taylor-Meggs capturing baby Charis's many moods. The family photo complete with Lewis wearing pink, and mother and daughter styled in white, is picture-perfect.

...in more baby news, Jamaican-born beauty and fitness entrepreneur Keyshia Ka'Oir and her rapper hubby Gucci Mane are expecting. Ka'Oir shared the news with her almost six million Instagram followers and her hubby followed suit on his page with a photo of his wife showing off her baby bump. He accompanied the photo with the caption: “My wife pregnant my life is great.” The couple wed in a 2017, in a glitzy, over-the-top affair after eight years of dating. The lavish $1.7 million ceremony was featured on BET's 10-part series, The Mane Event.